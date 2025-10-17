This 2kWh EcoFlow Delta 2 Max sells like hotcakes — $800 off with Prime
Now's your chance to grab this Delta model at its best price on Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a powerful home backup solution that’s now available at a mouth-wateringly good price. For a limited time, you can save a whopping 47% on this big-sized 2,048Wh station with Prime, bringing it to just under $900. For context, that saves you a hefty $800 on its original price.
While this unit has been on sale many times in the past, we’ve never seen it at such a massive markdown before. In other words, it’s now available at its lowest price ever. Get it now on Amazon and save big while it lasts.
The Delta 2 Max punches above its weight, too. It has a massive 2kWh capacity that’s expandable up to 6kWh, giving you enough fuel for several days of home backup during outages. But it’s not just the big capacity that makes it a solid choice.
With 2,400W output and 3,400W surge, the Delta 2 Max can juice up 99% of your home appliances. It’s also equipped with a massive 15 outlets: six AC outlets, six USB (four USB-As, two USB-Cs), two DC5521 ports, and a cigarette lighter port. That way, you’ll never have to stress over which equipment to keep running and which to unplug.
Of course, you can also control it hands-free through the EcoFlow app. It shows battery percentage, input and output wattage, and lets you create automation features for convenience. Factor in the quick top-up to 80% in just 43 minutes with combined solar and AC input, and you’ve got one of the best 2kWh power stations money can buy.
Now, coughing up some $900 for a portable power station — even if it’s on sale at nearly half off — may still feel a bit pricey for some. But with a lifespan of 10 years before capacity drops to 80%, your investment will pay off over time. Plus, this epic $800 discount might vanish soon. Hurry up and take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal before it’s too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
17 Oct, 2025This 2kWh EcoFlow Delta 2 Max sells like hotcakes — $800 off with Prime
01 Oct, 2025Skip Prime Day: Get the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle at its all-time low price now
30 Sep, 2025Anker's Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off
24 Sep, 2025These EcoFlow Delta 2 power stations are hard to beat at up to 44% off on Amazon
19 Sep, 2025Anker's huge 2kWh Solix F2000 drops to its best price in this early Prime Day deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: