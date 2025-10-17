This 2kWh EcoFlow Delta 2 Max sells like hotcakes — $800 off with Prime

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a powerful home backup solution that’s now available at a mouth-wateringly good price. For a limited time, you can save a whopping 47% on this big-sized 2,048Wh station with Prime, bringing it to just under $900. For context, that saves you a hefty $800 on its original price.

EcoFlow Delta 2 Max: save $800

$800 off (47%)
The EcoFlow Delta 2 Max is a powerful 2kWh station with multiple ports, big output, and quick charging times. It's reliable and features LiFePO4 battery cells, giving you up to 10 years of reliable home backup power. Get it now with Prime and save $800.
Buy at Amazon

While this unit has been on sale many times in the past, we’ve never seen it at such a massive markdown before. In other words, it’s now available at its lowest price ever. Get it now on Amazon and save big while it lasts.

The Delta 2 Max punches above its weight, too. It has a massive 2kWh capacity that’s expandable up to 6kWh, giving you enough fuel for several days of home backup during outages. But it’s not just the big capacity that makes it a solid choice.

With 2,400W output and 3,400W surge, the Delta 2 Max can juice up 99% of your home appliances. It’s also equipped with a massive 15 outlets: six AC outlets, six USB (four USB-As, two USB-Cs), two DC5521 ports, and a cigarette lighter port. That way, you’ll never have to stress over which equipment to keep running and which to unplug.

Of course, you can also control it hands-free through the EcoFlow app. It shows battery percentage, input and output wattage, and lets you create automation features for convenience. Factor in the quick top-up to 80% in just 43 minutes with combined solar and AC input, and you’ve got one of the best 2kWh power stations money can buy.

Now, coughing up some $900 for a portable power station — even if it’s on sale at nearly half off — may still feel a bit pricey for some. But with a lifespan of 10 years before capacity drops to 80%, your investment will pay off over time. Plus, this epic $800 discount might vanish soon. Hurry up and take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal before it’s too late.

