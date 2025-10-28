Reliable Bluetti Elite 100 v2 has plunged 51% at Amazon, making it a no-brainer
This Bluetti station is dependable, powerful, and now, incredibly affordable at Amazon.
We've seen this station on sale before, but it was nowhere near as cheap as it is right now. So, if you're looking for a quality power station that punches way above its weight and is ridiculously affordable, this one is a no-brainer.
Having tested this model firsthand (check out our Elite 100 v2 review), we can confidently say you're getting insane value for money. The model sports a durable and high-quality design, and it's lightweight enough to bring on any adventure.
More impressively, this power station is incredibly reliable. With a solid 1,800W AC output, it's powerful enough to juice more than just smartphones and laptops. You can easily vacuum your home for a solid hour, brew multiple cups of coffee with a 1kWh coffee maker, or heat up a room with a 2kWh space heater for almost half an hour! And if you enable power lifting mode through the Bluetti app, it can handle appliances up to 2,700W.
But how many ports do you get? Enough to cover all your everyday needs: four AC sockets, two USB-C ports (one of which is 140W), two USB-A outlets, a cigarette lighter port, and two DC5521 DC ports for devices like routers and printers.
But wait — it gets better! Unlike some alternatives, the Elite 100 v2 is whisper-quiet. Whether you're charging or discharging, it operates quietly, making it a pure joy to use. Speaking of charging, you can also achieve a full top-up in just 70W minutes with TurboBoost AC charging.
Considering everything it brings to the table, the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 indeed offers superb value! For many, it's more than good enough even at its standard $800 price. But now that you can get it for 51% off, it's simply too good to pass up!
