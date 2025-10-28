Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

Reliable Bluetti Elite 100 v2 has plunged 51% at Amazon, making it a no-brainer

This Bluetti station is dependable, powerful, and now, incredibly affordable at Amazon.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Bluetti Elite 100 v2, showcasing its front design with LCD display and multiple outlets.
View now at Amazon
Attention, backup power seekers! This is your chance to score a massive bargain on the Bluetti Elite 100 v2. The 1,024Wh unit is now available for a whopping 51% off its original price at Amazon. That slashes it under $400 — easily the best bargain you'll find before Black Friday!

51% off the Bluetti Elite 100 v2

$404 off (51%)
Amazon has slashed the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 to an unbelievably affordable price in its latest deal. Right now, the model can be yours for 51% off its original price, which lands it to under $400! That's about as good as it gets, so don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

We've seen this station on sale before, but it was nowhere near as cheap as it is right now. So, if you're looking for a quality power station that punches way above its weight and is ridiculously affordable, this one is a no-brainer.

Having tested this model firsthand (check out our Elite 100 v2 review), we can confidently say you're getting insane value for money. The model sports a durable and high-quality design, and it's lightweight enough to bring on any adventure.

More impressively, this power station is incredibly reliable. With a solid 1,800W AC output, it's powerful enough to juice more than just smartphones and laptops. You can easily vacuum your home for a solid hour, brew multiple cups of coffee with a 1kWh coffee maker, or heat up a room with a 2kWh space heater for almost half an hour! And if you enable power lifting mode through the Bluetti app, it can handle appliances up to 2,700W.

But how many ports do you get? Enough to cover all your everyday needs: four AC sockets, two USB-C ports (one of which is 140W), two USB-A outlets, a cigarette lighter port, and two DC5521 DC ports for devices like routers and printers.

But wait — it gets better! Unlike some alternatives, the Elite 100 v2 is whisper-quiet. Whether you're charging or discharging, it operates quietly, making it a pure joy to use. Speaking of charging, you can also achieve a full top-up in just 70W minutes with TurboBoost AC charging.

Considering everything it brings to the table, the Bluetti Elite 100 v2 indeed offers superb value! For many, it's more than good enough even at its standard $800 price. But now that you can get it for 51% off, it's simply too good to pass up!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Power Stations - Deals History
62 stories
28 Oct, 2025
Reliable Bluetti Elite 100 v2 has plunged 51% at Amazon, making it a no-brainer
23 Oct, 2025
Unprecedented sale makes the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 cheaper than ever
17 Oct, 2025
This 2kWh EcoFlow Delta 2 Max sells like hotcakes — $800 off with Prime
01 Oct, 2025
Skip Prime Day: Get the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 bundle at its all-time low price now
30 Sep, 2025
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 8

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
AT&T's ad campaign against T-Mobile just backfired in a big way
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
iOS 26 has an amazing AirPods feature you’ll want to activate right away
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Galaxy TriFold launch markets revealed, and only a few made the cut
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Google Messages has time saving new feature to access your photos
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience
Unihertz offers discount on the Titan 2, your "passport" to 2025's BlackBerry/Android experience

Latest News

Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Exclusive: Verizon representative reveals the good, the bad, and the scummy
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
A rumored iPhone 17e redesign could be the end of an era for Apple’s smartphones
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
Google revives floating windows on Android tablets, this time done right
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
The worst you could imagine has happened to one Galaxy S25 Plus unit
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless