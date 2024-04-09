The best portable power stations you can buy in 2024





OK, portable power stations are awesome – no two ways around that. But when you start shopping for one, you’ll find countless options by brands like Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, etc. How can you differentiate the good from the bad? After all, most power stations are quite expensive, so it indeed pays to be careful and do your research beforehand. Well, you can always come right here!



We’ve gathered six of the best portable power stations you can buy right now, hopefully making your choice easier. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or don’t mind going all the way up for a heavy-duty option with stackable capacity, you’ll find everything you need in this article. Let’s get started. Whether you live in an area with frequent power outages or want seamless power for your camping trips, having a solid portable power station is essential. With multiple ports and various ways of recharging, including solar energy, they provide off-grid convenience and help you become more sustainable in your power needs.OK, portable power stations are awesome – no two ways around that. But when you start shopping for one, you’ll find countless options by brands like Jackery, Anker, Bluetti, etc. How can you differentiate the good from the bad? After all, most power stations are quite expensive, so it indeed pays to be careful and do your research beforehand. Well, you can always come right here!We’ve gathered six of the best portable power stations you can buy right now, hopefully making your choice easier. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or don’t mind going all the way up for a heavy-duty option with stackable capacity, you’ll find everything you need in this article. Let’s get started.





Jump to:

Also see:





BLUETTI EB3A









Recommended Stories With its 268Wh capacity, compact design (the station weighs just 10.14 lb), and many outputs, the BLUETTI EB3A lets you power up to nine devices simultaneously. And at an affordable price at that! The station typically costs about $300 and has a lifecycle of over 2,500 charges before capacity drops, so it’s meant to give you a bang for your buck. Plus, you can find it at even lower prices on Amazon sometimes.The outlets include two AC Pure Sine Wave inverters with 600W output (surge power here is 1200W). You also get a single USB-C 100W port for equipment or phone charging, plus two USB-A ports. The wireless charging pad on top is a neat extra.









When the battery of your EB3A drains, you can use an impressive six ways to recharge it. Those include AC, solar, AC+solar, car generator, etc. Also, you don’t have to be around it at all times to control your EB3A. It comes with a proprietary app for more convenience. In addition to those, the EB3A has a single car port, also known as a Cigarette Lighter port, and two 12V/10A DC5521 (5.5mm outlets). These outlets can charge smaller electronic devices, including ones designed for use in vehicles like RVs.When the battery of your EB3A drains, you can use an impressive six ways to recharge it. Those include AC, solar, AC+solar, car generator, etc. Also, you don’t have to be around it at all times to control your EB3A. It comes with a proprietary app for more convenience.





Get BLUETTI EB3A at $100 off with coupon at Amazon The BLUETTI EB3A is one of the best budget-friendly stations on the market. It delivers safe 600W power through 2 AC outlets with its 268Wh capacity. The station has nine outlets in total, helping you power essentials during a power outage. It supports solar power and six ways of recharging. You can get one now at $100 off through Amazon's coupon. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





EcoFlow DELTA 2









This EcoFlow station delivers safe and continuous 1800W output through six AC outlets for up to 90% of home appliances. The station also packs four USB-A and two USB-Cs for equipment charging, plus three 12V DC outlets for everything else.



Impressively enough, EcoFlow integrated its proprietary X-Boost technology to ensure your DELTA 2 can charge devices with a higher-rater power than the station. This particular model can run up to 2200W appliances with X-Boost.



To put things in perspective, this big guy charges phones over 80 times, laptops over 15 times, a small-sized fridge for up to 14 hours, etc., before you need a top-up. And when you need to recharge it, the DELTA 2 will just keep on impressing you.



The station uses X-Stream technology to recharge via AC 0-80% in just 50 minutes. A complete recharge to 100% takes about 80 minutes, which is particularly impressive for a station in this wattage category. Like BLUETTI’s budget-friendly station, the DELTA 2 comes with an app for wireless control. The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is another incredible option, especially if you can afford to extend your budget. The best all-rounder right now has 1024Wh capacity, charges up to 15 devices simultaneously, and can even be paired with another station for even more power!This EcoFlow station delivers safe and continuous 1800W output through six AC outlets for up to 90% of home appliances. The station also packs four USB-A and two USB-Cs for equipment charging, plus three 12V DC outlets for everything else.Impressively enough, EcoFlow integrated its proprietary X-Boost technology to ensure your DELTA 2 can charge devices with a higher-rater power than the station. This particular model can run up to 2200W appliances with X-Boost.To put things in perspective, this big guy charges phones over 80 times, laptops over 15 times, a small-sized fridge for up to 14 hours, etc., before you need a top-up. And when you need to recharge it, the DELTA 2 will just keep on impressing you.The station uses X-Stream technology to recharge via AC 0-80% in just 50 minutes. A complete recharge to 100% takes about 80 minutes, which is particularly impressive for a station in this wattage category. Like BLUETTI’s budget-friendly station, the DELTA 2 comes with an app for wireless control.





Save $350 on the DELTA 2 with coupon at Amazon With 1024Wh capacity, 0-80% charging in just 50 minutes, and 15 outlets, the DELTA 2 is good for 90% of home appliances. The station has an expandable capacity of up to 3kWh and a 3,000+ cycle life before capacity drops. The station provides 1800W output and is the ideal all-rounder you should consider as a backup power source. You can purchase it at $350 off with a coupon on Amazon. $350 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





Jackery Explorer 500





The Jackery Explorer 500 is probably the best option for camping and travel. While it doesn’t stand out with its recharging times or lifespan, the station is smaller and more lightweight than some other options in the 518Wh category.



This portable buddy features a total of seven outlets, divided into 1x 500W AC outlet (110V, 1000W surge), three USB-A, two DC ports, and a Cigarette Lighter port. Those are enough to power your essentials while out camping. For context, the Explorer 500 can run a mini cooler for about nine hours or power up a 60W TV for up to 7.5 hours.



Compact and easy to carry with the built-in handle, this Jackery station can be your ideal travel companion. Then again, as hinted above, it has some drawbacks. One of them is the not-so-impressive 800+ cycle, meaning the capacity will probably drop after 800 charges.



The other con is the unimpressive recharge time. The Explorer 500 takes up to 7.5 hours with wall or car recharging to replenish completely. With solar charging, the station takes as long as 9.5 hours to recharge. That may be a deal breaker for some users.





Jackery Explorer 500: save up to $181 with coupon The Jackery Explorer is now available on Amazon at 6% off its price tag. The merchant throws an extra $150 redeemable coupon to sweeten the pot, landing the 518Wh Jackery station at a much more affordable price. This station has a total of seven ports, including a 500W AC outlet, 3xUSB-A, 2xDC ports, and a car port. The station has a smaller design and more lightweight form factor than other options in the same wattage category, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. $181 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





BLUETTI AC200L









Another thing to keep in mind is that this heavy-duty portable power station also has crazy-fast recharge speeds. With its 0-80% charging in just 45 minutes, the AC200L sets a new standard for 2kWh stations on the market. The station supports six ways of recharging, giving it yet another advantage over other brands.



What can you charge with this BLUETTI station? Pretty much anything! It has 4x AC outlets, one 120V NEMA-TT30 outlet for RVs, food trailers, etc., providing a total output of 2400W. Like most stations, this one also has a Power Lifting mode, giving you 3600W max surge power.



Aside from the AC outlets, you also get 2x 100W USB-C ports, two fast-charging USB-A ports, a 48V DC outlet (RV Outlet), and a standard 12V car port. We should note that BLUETTI is yet to release the proprietary cable required to use the 48V RV Outlet.



To put things into perspective, you can power up to 99% of home appliances and equipment with the AC200L. This includes running a 1300W lawn mower for 1.3 hours or powering a 1000W microwave for 1.7 hours.



While it has fewer outlets than the DBS2300, the BLUETTI packs more power and uses only fast-charging USB ports. The station also has app support, thus enhancing the user experience. Complemented with super-fast recharge times and multiple ways of recharging, the AC200L is the decided winner in the heavy-duty category, at least according to us. Featuring 2048Wh capacity and 1200W max solar input, the BLUETTI AC200L should definitely be on your list of must-haves, especially if you want a heavy-duty portable power station. This guy also has expandable capacity, reaching 8192Wh max when paired with compatible extra batteries.Another thing to keep in mind is that this heavy-duty portable power station also has crazy-fast recharge speeds. With its 0-80% charging in just 45 minutes, the AC200L sets a new standard for 2kWh stations on the market. The station supports six ways of recharging, giving it yet another advantage over other brands.What can you charge with this BLUETTI station? Pretty much anything! It has 4x AC outlets, one 120V NEMA-TT30 outlet for RVs, food trailers, etc., providing a total output of 2400W. Like most stations, this one also has a Power Lifting mode, giving you 3600W max surge power.Aside from the AC outlets, you also get 2x 100W USB-C ports, two fast-charging USB-A ports, a 48V DC outlet (RV Outlet), and a standard 12V car port. We should note that BLUETTI is yet to release the proprietary cable required to use the 48V RV Outlet.To put things into perspective, you can power up to 99% of home appliances and equipment with the AC200L. This includes running a 1300W lawn mower for 1.3 hours or powering a 1000W microwave for 1.7 hours.While it has fewer outlets than the DBS2300, the BLUETTI packs more power and uses only fast-charging USB ports. The station also has app support, thus enhancing the user experience. Complemented with super-fast recharge times and multiple ways of recharging, the AC200L is the decided winner in the heavy-duty category, at least according to us.





Save $600 on the BLUETTI AC200L with coupon at Amazon The 2048Wh BLUETTI AC200L features expandable capacity (8192Wh max), 5x2400W AC outlets (3600W surge), a 30A RV port and a 48V/8A DC port, plus a standard car port, and plenty of USB outlets. The station supports 2400W max input capacity for 0-80% charging in less than 50 minutes. This is a robust station that supports six ways of recharging. It's now available on Amazon at its standard price, but you can apply a coupon to save $600. $600 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





Dabbsson DBS2300









As if that’s not enough, it even has stackable capacity. The solar generator has 2330Wh capacity, hence its name, but you can stack up compatible batteries to reach an impressive 8330Wh max capacity. Now that’s a beastly result!



Dabbsson cuts no corners with the outlets, providing 5x2200W (3000W peak) AC outlets, Anderson output, and 3x USB-A, one of which supports fast charging. But that’s not all! You also get three USB-C ports, 2xDC5521 12V ports, and a Cigarette Lighter port.



The backup UPS Mode is particularly stunning as it has switchover times of less than 15ms. That’s much better than what the much more expensive EcoFlow Delta Pro offers in its backup UPS mode (20ms). While you might want to keep ultra-sensitive equipment off the DBS2300, most desktop computers and personal laptops shouldn’t even flick when you turn the UPS on.



Finally, although having a high capacity, this fella also has relatively fast charging speeds. The AC input supports 1800W max, juicing up your station to 98% in about an hour and a half. The Dabbsson DBS2300 deserves a spot on our pick, as it has some of the most impressive backup UPS switchover times within its price and wattage ranges. The station also stands out with its remarkable life cycle of over 4,500 charges. That means it should stay with you for up to 15 years before you need a replacement.As if that’s not enough, it even has stackable capacity. The solar generator has 2330Wh capacity, hence its name, but you can stack up compatible batteries to reach an impressive 8330Wh max capacity. Now that’s a beastly result!Dabbsson cuts no corners with the outlets, providing 5x2200W (3000W peak) AC outlets, Anderson output, and 3x USB-A, one of which supports fast charging. But that’s not all! You also get three USB-C ports, 2xDC5521 12V ports, and a Cigarette Lighter port.The backup UPS Mode is particularly stunning as it has switchover times of less than 15ms. That’s much better than what the much more expensive EcoFlow Delta Pro offers in its backup UPS mode (20ms). While you might want to keep ultra-sensitive equipment off the DBS2300, most desktop computers and personal laptops shouldn’t even flick when you turn the UPS on.Finally, although having a high capacity, this fella also has relatively fast charging speeds. The AC input supports 1800W max, juicing up your station to 98% in about an hour and a half.





Save 36% on the DBS2300 for a limited time The DBS2300 features a 2330Wh capacity that can expand to 8330Wh with compatible batteries. It has a longer lifespan than most other 2kWh stations on the market. Offering an impressive 4,500 life cycle, this station can be used for up to 15 years before you need a replacement. It features 15 outlets, including five 2200W AC outlets and 3xUSB-C ports. You can get it at 36% off on Amazon for a limited time. $581 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Anker SOLIX C1000





We finish this list in style with none other than the Anker SOLIX C1000. It’s a relatively new portable power station, released in September of last year. Compared to other 1kWh portable power stations, such as the Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus, the 1056Wh SOLIX C1000 has considerably faster recharge times.



Quite extraordinarily, you can juice up this puppy 0-100% in less than an hour! And we’re not just kidding, either! The station also has impressive solar input capacity for its size – 600W, not to mention fast solar recharge capabilities. The Anker station charges back to 100% in 1.8 hours via solar input. In comparison, Jackery’s Explorer 1000 Plus takes at least two hours to charge through four 200W panels.



This mid-sized station delivers 1800W output power in Inverter Mode through six AC outlets. With Bypass mode, the AC output maxes out at 1440W. Other outlets include two USB-A and two USB-C for phones and equipment, plus one traditional car port.



Anker integrated UPS mode, so you can use the SOLIX C1000 as a backup UPS as well. The switchover times are advertised as up to 20ms. For this reason, we’d recommend keeping sensitive PCs and other equipment out of the picture. Finally, this station has a battery life cycle of up to 3000 charges, meaning it’ll stay with you for quite some time.



