Unprecedented sale makes the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 cheaper than ever

Don't waste time and grab this powerful 1kWh portable power station for 50% off its original price on Amazon.

Choosing your next backup power companion is as easy as it gets with this epic Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 deal. For a limited time, this impressive 1,024Wh unit is a killer 50% off its original price, plunging under the $400 mark. While it's not the most expensive unit even at its standard $800 price, the power station is an absolute steal right now.

Save 50% on the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2

$401 off (50%)
The Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is one of the hottest 1kWh stations you can get right now. Featuring fast recharging, many outlets, and quick UPS switchover times, it delivers a lot of value for money. And now, Amazon's limited-time sale brings it to a 50% cheaper price.
Buy at Amazon

Believe it or not, the C1000 Gen 2 has never been that cheap before. For context, we've seen it at $350 off last month, and following sales at the e-commerce giant have brought it down by $370. And with Black Friday over a month away, we don't expect a more substantial discount anytime soon. Hurry up and save $401 while it lasts.

The Solix C1000 Gen 2 punches way above its weight, too. Offering a massive 2,000W output and a 3,000W surge, it can safely power up most household appliances, gadgets, and tools. Plus, with 10 outlets, including five AC sockets and three USB-C ports, it's ideal for home backup, job sites, and camping trips alike.

But that's not its only highlight — you're also getting ultra-fast charging capabilities. With 1,600W AC input, the model delivers a full charge in just 49 minutes. Just remember to activate the UltraFast recharging feature through the Anker app to unlock those blazing speeds. Solar recharging is remarkably fast, too: a full top-up is achieved in just 1.8 hours with a 600W max solar input.

Built for emergencies, the Solix C1000 Gen 2 boasts a 10ms UPS switchover. That allows vital equipment to keep running in unexpected outages, protecting it from short circuits or damage in sudden power interruptions.

Bottom line: this Anker station doesn't disappoint one bit. Its multiple outlets, impressive 2,000W output, and fast charging capabilities make it a top pick for many. And now that it's a massive 50% off, it's an unbeatable bargain. Act fast and grab this Amazon deal while it lasts.

Loading ...
