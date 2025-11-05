EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
This versatile 1kWh station has never been so affordable — don't miss out.
portable power station this Black Friday? You don’t have to wait a single minute! Amazon is now selling the versatile EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic for 33% off, bringing it to a price you just can’t ignore. Instead of coughing up nearly $600 for this 1kWh unit, you can now get it for just under $400 — the price of a Galaxy A36!Planning to get a new
We’ve seen the model on sale before, but this 33% markdown is a first. Granted, previous discounts were only $10 higher, but still, you’re looking at the lowest price ever here. Don’t waste time and save while it lasts, which surely won’t be long.
Featuring a huge 1,800W output and a surge power of 3,600W, the Delta 3 Classic is good enough for all sorts of everyday appliances. It can run everything from phones and laptops to refrigerators and microwaves. According to EcoFlow, the device can power a heated blanket for seven hours, a microwave for 0.6 hours, and a 50-inch TV for more than seven hours.
Another highlight here is the ultra-fast recharging. Once it runs out of juice, you can top up the Delta 3 Classic to 80% for just 45 minutes through the mains. It also supports up to 500W of solar input, delivering 100% power in about two hours.
Factor in the long lifespan of over 10 years and the blazing-fast <10ms UPS switchover time, and you’ve got a real everyday champ. Sure, this power station isn’t as impressive as other models from the Delta series, but users on a budget should definitely keep it on their radar.
The best part? Amazon is now giving you a limited-time 33% discount that makes the Delta 3 Classic unbelievably affordable. Get yours for just under $400 before it’s too late.
What about ports? EcoFlow kept things fairly frugal here: you’re getting three AC sockets, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A. While that’s nowhere near the Delta 2’s massive 15 outlets, it’s more than decent for first-time power station users.
