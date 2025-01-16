Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

It may be too late for the Galaxy S25, but the S26 Ultra may finally come with the long-rumored battery-stacking tech

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy S24 Ultra from its back.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A new report suggests that Samsung is developing batteries with stacked technology which could help the company offer future Galaxy flagships, such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a 5,500mAh battery without making them bulkier.

This year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely going to come with the same 5,000mAh battery that Ultra phones have sported since... well, the dawn of time. Meanwhile, we have smartphone brands from China surprising us with huge battery capacities on their flagship smartphones for at least a year thanks to silicon carbide (SiC) batteries. Examples include the Honor Magic 7 Pro, OnePlus 13, Oppo Find X8 Pro and others, all sporting batteries above the 5,500mAh mark.

However, Samsung is reportedly taking a different approach to ensure you won't toss a Galaxy S26 Ultra in the trash for a lack of battery upgrades. Samsung SDI is said to be working on batteries with stacked technology. The tech would ensure around 10% higher energy density compared to the traditional method.

Chinese phone makers have bet on SiC batteries for a 10% higher energy density in comparison to Li-ion. Using this tech, brands have been offering flagship phones with 5,500 and 6,000mAh batteries with no increase in thickness. And that's, understandably, something many people love.

Samsung seems to be sticking with Li-ion and thus the Galaxy S24 Ultra and likely the upcoming S25 Ultra are stuck with 5,000mAh battery cells. The stacking method, just like using a SiC battery, would allow a 10% higher energy density. Likely Samsung will reserve this method only for flagships though (as its manufacturing is expensive) so don't expect to see a huge battery on a Galaxy A phone anytime soon.

One thing that's important to mention though: this isn't entirely new. Rumors about Samsung working on the stacking technology for batteries have been circulating the internet for a couple of years now but have yet to materialize. So don't get your hopes too high just yet.

Meanwhile, Samsung's main competitor, Apple, has been using stacked batteries for iPhones since the iPhone 15 series, which debuted in 2023.

Recommended Stories
It’s worth mentioning that other things matter when it comes to battery life, not just the capacity of the battery itself. The processor's optimizations, heat management, and software also play a big role in battery life. For one, the Galaxy S24 Ultra managed to beat the iPhone 15 Pro Max and last longer in two out of three of our battery life tests (browsing and gaming) and even outlasted the 16 Pro Max in 3D gaming by nearly two hours.

So, while Samsung has some catching up to do with certain Chinese manufacturers, battery life doesn’t seem to be a major concern for its flagship devices at the moment.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

It's not too late to save $130 on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3 at Best Buy
It's not too late to save $130 on the well-liked JBL Xtreme 3 at Best Buy
Limited-time offer lets you grab the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 for peanuts
Limited-time offer lets you grab the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 for peanuts
The Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Razr+ (2023) are top bargains, but as a savings expert, I'd skip the last one
The Z Flip 6, Motorola Razr+ (2024) and Razr+ (2023) are top bargains, but as a savings expert, I'd skip the last one
The time for a new Apple Card issuer might finally be near
The time for a new Apple Card issuer might finally be near
Cutting $400 off, Amazon lets you snag the Pixel 8 Pro at an unbeatable price
Cutting $400 off, Amazon lets you snag the Pixel 8 Pro at an unbeatable price
Apple had a lousy year in the world's largest smartphone market, surrendering its crown to Vivo
Apple had a lousy year in the world's largest smartphone market, surrendering its crown to Vivo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless