Oppo Find X8 Pro review: The jack of all trades that masters most
Oppo Find X8 Pro Intro
What makes a good Android phone these days? One killer feature that steals the show, or a combination of many good aspects that are essentially larger than the sum of their parts?
Oppo's latest flagship phone, the Find X8 Pro, is here, and it is the perfect embodiment of that mantra. It doesn't have a single outstanding feature, but inspecting its specs sheet reveals that it's a well-rounded phone that could easily excel in many aspects.
So, does the Oppo Find X8 Pro live up to its potential as a flagship contender, or does it fall short in the fiercely competitive smartphone market?
Let’s dive into the details to find out.
Table of Contents:
Oppo Find X8 Pro Specs
Here is a concise summary of the Oppo Find X8 Pro specs:
|Specs
|Oppo Find X8 Pro
|Size and Weight
|162.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm, 215gr
|Display
|6.78-inch, 2780x1264, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9400, 3nm
|Memory & storage
|12GB, 256GB - $899
12GB, 512GB - $949
16GB, 512GB - $999
16GB, 1TB - $1,099
|Software
|Android 15, ColorOS 15
|Cameras
|Main: 50MP F1.6, 23mm
Telephoto: 50MP F2.6, 73mm, 3X optical zoom
Telephoto: 50MP F4.3, 135mm, 6X optical zoom
Ultrawide: 50MP, F2.0, 15mm
Front-facing: 32MP
|Battery Size
|5,910mAh silicon-carbon
|Charging Speeds
|80W wired charge
50W wireless charging
At first glance, the Oppo Find X8 Pro easily fits into the current smartphone design trends, but the marriage of form and function is executed so well that it stuns with its design excellence.
Although it has a large 6.78-inch display, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is quite thin and compact. At just 8.24 mm thick and tipping the scales at 215gr, it's a joy to handle and use. The phone has an aluminum frame and a glass rear panel, so nothing too fancy in terms of build materials.
While the design is mostly flat, both the frame and the front and back glass panels are ever-so-slightly curved, which definitely boosts the ergonomics. This phone doesn't cave into your palm like an iPhone would, which is why it feels so good to handle. At the same time, the mostly flat frame still gives you a sufficiently reassuring grip.
At the back, Oppo has bundled all the cameras into a large camera island, which looks rather imposing and substantial, with a design that reminds us of a camera lens. The Hasselblad logo in the thick of it reminds us of the partnership that reshaped both Oppo and OnePlus' camera performance.
One final piece of the camera puzzle is positioned not inside the camera island, but on the lower-right side of the Oppo Find X8 Pro's frame. There's a fairly large but rather inconspicuous capacitive camera shutter button, aptly named the Quick Button, which allows you to quickly open the camera app, zoom in, and grab a picture without ever touching the screen of the phone. It's positioned relatively high on the frame and is pretty easy to access and interact with.
Some signature quirks of Oppo/OnePlus devices are here once again. The volume rocker button is on the upper-right side of the frame, above the power button; on the upper-left side, we get the signature and mighty useful three-way ring switch. Finally, up top, we get a tiny IR blaster, which can control thousands of home appliances.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro is rated for both IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance. The first one is a fairly standard one, allowing submersion in up to 1.5m of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The second rating is a fairly new addition to some flagship phones, which assures that phones can withstand strong jet sprays of water at up to 80ºC. Surely, that gives off an even stronger peace of mind, doesn't it?
The Oppo Find X8 Pro comes in three colors: Space Black, Pearl White, and Blue. We had the pleasure of reviewing the Space Black model, which has a silky smooth texture and doesn't hold fingerprints.
Oppo Find X8 Pro unboxing (Image by PhoneArena)
Inside the Oppo Find X8 Pro box, you will find the phone itself, a USB-C cable, an 80W wall adapter, a protective case, and the usual leaflets and manuals. That's way more than what most manufacturers give these days, and providing us with a fast wall adapter feels like a decadent luxury indeed.
Moving to the front of the phone, we are greeted by a 6.78-inch OLED display with fairly thin 1.9mm bezels. It's an LTPO panel, allowing for a screen refresh rate that varies anywhere between 1 and 120Hz for the smoothest experience possible. Oppo promises very high display brightness at around 1,600 nits, as well as high 2,160Hz PWM dimming, which means you will hardly ever see a hint of display flicker even at lower brightness levels.
In real life, the display is very bright and colorful, with a few but entirely sufficient color calibration modes. We get the default Natural one, the Pro mode which is essentially the D65 color temperature, and a Vivid one, which gives the most saturated colors. Each of these can be slightly fine-tuned to be warmer or colder, depending on your personal preferences. What's more, the Oppo Find X8 Pro also has an Adaptive tone feature, which can adjust the screen color temperature depending on the ambient lighting, similar to the iPhone's True Tone.
Truly a lovely display (Image by PhoneArena)
You can also manually lower the resolution for a slightly better battery life, as well as tone down the refresh rate for the same purpose. The phone also has optional AI-assisted image sharpening and SDR-to-HDR color conversion during video playback. Cool stuff.
According to our in-house benchmark tests, the Oppo Find X8 Pro fares fairly well. It boasts a nearly perfect default color temperature, with very accurate white balance across all levels. The minimum brightness is good, but the actual maximum brightness isn't that great. At 20% APL, where only a fifth of the screen is used to display a white image, the Oppo Find X8 Pro fails to beat its rivals, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Display Measurements:
The Oppo Find X8 Pro has both an under-display fingerprint scanner and face unlocking, both of which work flawlessly.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Camera
Surprisingly good
A respectable camera island (Image by PhoneArena)
OPPO Find X8 Pro
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 157
152
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 162
158
BEST 85
81
BEST 28
27
BEST 25
22
BEST 30
28
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
146
BEST 80
71
BEST 27
27
BEST 24
24
BEST 28
24
The Oppo Find X8 Pro does very well in our camera test, beating the Pixel 9 Pro XL and standing its ground to its other high-name rivals, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Oppo Find X8 Pro ranks extremely well in ultrawide and zoom videos, where it is on par with the best phones out there. Read more about the Oppo Find X8 Pro PhoneArena Camera score here and compare it to other devices in our database here.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 50MP main sensor with an F1.6 aperture, accompanied by a 1/1.4" sensor. The lens has a standard focal length of 23mm, consistent with its predecessor.
For zooming, the first telephoto lens offers 50MP resolution, an F2.6 aperture, and 3X optical zoom, translating to approximately 73mm in full-frame equivalent. The second telephoto camera also boasts 50MP resolution and delivers a more extended 6X optical zoom, equating to 135mm.
For zooming, the first telephoto lens offers 50MP resolution, an F2.6 aperture, and 3X optical zoom, translating to approximately 73mm in full-frame equivalent. The second telephoto camera also boasts 50MP resolution and delivers a more extended 6X optical zoom, equating to 135mm.
The ultrawide lens, another 50MP shooter with an F2.0 aperture, now uses a smaller 1/2.75" sensor and its field of view is slightly narrower than your regular ultrawide, covering 15mm instead of 14mm. Finally, the front camera is a 32MP one.
A couple of words on the Quick Button: it's fairly feature-rich. Double-tapping it opens the camera app, while swiping it up and down zooms in and out, but this only works when the phone is in landscape mode. Pressing the capacitive button once snaps a still image, while holding it can either capture a photo burst or record a video. Have in mind that as soon as you let your finger go, the video recording will stop.
Image Quality
In terms of image quality, photos taken with the Oppo Find X8 Pro turn out beautiful. They boast great dynamic range, with properly exposed shadows and highlights, decent colors that are realistic enough but still have some oomph to them. Sharpness is excellent across the board and with all cameras, especially at the native 3X and 6X zoom levels, where it truly matches rivals like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Oppo Find X8 Pro samples
Video Quality
The Oppo Find X8 Pro supports up to 4K@60fps video recording with all cameras, including the front one. Oppo promises that videos taken at up to 12X zoom will offer lossless 4K quality, and from the looks of it, that's mostly true. Videos are well-exposed, crisp, with tons of sharpness, and beautiful colors. The phone can also record Dolby Vision HDR videos. There's an ultra-steady mode for super-stable action videos; finally, there are four microphones on board, which capture pretty decent audio for your videos.
Recommended Stories
Oppo Find X8 Pro Performance & Benchmarks
Decent, but we've seen better
The Oppo Find X8 Pro arrives with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which uses TSMC's 3nm manufacturing process. This will become the standard in 2025, when all flagship phones are expected to feature 3nm chipsets. The Dimensity 9400 feels extremely fast in real life and performed admirably in just about any task you can throw at it. Yet, this is true of just about any flagship phone, as hardware performance reached a point where differences are virtually imperceptible in daily use a long time ago. So, yes, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is one very fast phone.
Thermal management is handled by a large vapor chamber, a layer of graphite (not graphene), and some highly conductive thermal gel embedded within the dual-layer motherboard. All of this ensures some pretty decent performance without any noticeable throttling.
The phone comes with 12GB of RAM for the 256GB and 512GB versions, but you can also get it with 16GB of RAM for the 512GB and 1TB storage versions.
How does the phone fare in our synthetic benchmark tests?
Performance Benchmarks:
In the Geekbench 6 single-core test, it beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL, but ultimately loses to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. In the multicore test, the gap between the Oppo and its Android rivals widens, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still faster, though by such a tiny margin that it would be impossible to notice a difference in real life.
In the graphics-heavy 3DMark Extreme stress test, the situation is pretty different. The GPU inside the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, most likely the Immortalis-G925 MC12, truly reigns supreme in comparison with its rivals. The phone scores 6522 points in the "high" score, where the initial burst of maximum performance is measured; in the "low" result, we see that when throttled, the Oppo Find X8 Pro still delivers excellent performance, beating the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
In the graphics-heavy 3DMark Extreme stress test, the situation is pretty different. The GPU inside the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, most likely the Immortalis-G925 MC12, truly reigns supreme in comparison with its rivals. The phone scores 6522 points in the "high" score, where the initial burst of maximum performance is measured; in the "low" result, we see that when throttled, the Oppo Find X8 Pro still delivers excellent performance, beating the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Software
ColorOS 15 screenshots
The Oppo Find X8 Pro runs Android 15, with the company's ColorsOS 15 software on top. ColorOS is virtually identical to OnePlus' OxygenOS, so you will feel right at home if you've ever toyed with a OnePlus phone.
The latest iteration of ColorOS is full of nifty features and cool functionalities that really improve the user experience. You get a fresh interface, with neat new icons, an extremely customizable interface, and all the modern features we've come to expect, like Circle to Search. Animations are also vastly improved, not only redesigned and fresh, but also silky smooth thanks to Oppo's new rendering engine.
You can choose between a unified and split notifications/quick toggles panels view, as well as personalize how your status bar looks and feels.
Some cool features are shamelessly copied from iOS. Is that a bad thing? While it's not terribly original and might be looked down by Android fans, ultimately it's useful to have access to such features, no matter the operating system.
For example, ColorOS comes with the useful Live Alerts feature, which displays some real-time updates around the camera punch-hole, just like Apple's Dynamic Island Alerts. The phone also comes with a 1:1 copy of Apple's Live Photos, which is great if you love Live Photos as much as I do.
Live Alerts looks suspiciously familiar
Oh, and speaking of iOS, the phone lets you quickly and easily share files with iPhones… as long as you download a certain O+ Connect app on your Apple device. Works okay, but does not feel like a native solution.
There are many AI features on board, mostly found in the stock gallery app. There's Clarity Enhance, which upscales your photos, AI Unblur for blurry-free photos, and AI Reflection Remover, which is pretty self-explanatory. AI studio, on the other hand, is a generative image app, which can transplant your face into various scenes, but it definitely gave off some gimmicky vibes.
Google's Circle to Search as well as Gemini are available on this Oppo phone, rounding up the pretty decent selection of AI tools.
I don't like the fact that there's some extra fluff and bloatware installed on the phone by default, but everything can be uninstalled and removed for a cleaner system.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Battery
Excellent battery life
OPPO Find X8 Pro
( 5910 mAh )
( 5910 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
8h 32m
Ranks #8 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 53m
Browsing
23h 22m
Average is 15h 33m
Video
10h 16m
Average is 10h 5m
Gaming
11h 40m
Average is 9h 48m
Charging speed
80W
Charger
66%
30 min
0h 57m
Full charge
Ranks #46 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page
Peeking inside the Oppo Find X8 Pro will reveal that a 5,910mAh battery keeps the lights on. How has Oppo fit such a large battery in such a thin body? Well, the battery is of the new silicon-carbon variety, which has improved chemistry and greater energy density in comparison with standard lithium-ion batteries. This allows manufacturers to put larger batteries in thinner phones. A win-win situation for all parties involved.
But battery life isn't determined by the battery size alone, it's also the efficiency of the chipset that matters. Luckily, it appears that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 is a fairly efficient chip that pulls its own weight.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro lasts me around a day and a half of use with all the bells and whistles enabled, but a more frugal usage as well as disabling some of the more power-hungry features can definitely improve the battery life.
In our benchmark tests, the phone performs quite admirably. In our web browsing battery test, which emulates a regular browsing experience with the screen manually set at 200 nits, the phone actually beats the current most popular phones, like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Find X8 Pro is also mostly tied with the iPhone for the first place in our video streaming test. However, it falls slightly behind in the 3D gaming test, trailing behind the iPhone 16 Pro Max but mostly the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
PhoneArena Battery Test Results:
Charging-wise, the device supports very fast 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. As we mentioned, you get a wall adapter in the box of the phone, but to charge it wirelessly that fast, you will have to buy Oppo's first-party wireless charging accessories.
The regular USB-C port, but charging speeds aren't ideal (Image by PhoneArena)
PhoneArena Charging Test Results:
How fast does it charge? Well, surprisingly, it doesn't take 20 minutes. Not even 30. The Oppo Find X8 Pro scores a full charge in 57 minutes, which is slow compared to its predecessor. The Find X7 Ultra charged in 31 minutes, flat out. The Find X8 Pro actually loses to the Galaxy S24 Ultra at both the 15 and 30-minute marks, where the Samsung phone is faster to charge.
The reason for this fairly slow charging could be artificial limitations put in place to safeguard the battery from excessive temperatures. Although annoying, the slow charging is likely put there for the sake of the battery health, so we will take this as a user-friendly addition.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics
The Oppo Find X8 Pro has some fairly decent stereo loudspeakers, with pretty loud and clear sound. However, the sound stage is a bit narrow, and we've also heard deeper and more enjoyable bass. Then again, the highs are detailed and rich, so not too shabby at all!
The haptic feedback is okay. It's extremely precise and accurate, but sadly, lacks the strength and the oomph that devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max or Galaxy S24 Ultra deliver.
Should you buy it?
The Oppo Find X8 Pro is an excellent Android phone, with lots to love and little to no weaknesses.
It has a superb quad-camera and some very decent performance, fantastic battery life, and many intriguing features in the interface that make it the perfect phone for Android enthusiasts that love to tinker, personalize, and customize. It also boasts a pretty nice design with useful and user-friendly additions that make it convenient and rewarding to use.
What we didn't love was the relatively slow charging, as well as the fairly low maximum brightness. The haptic feedback and audio quality are also not as good as we had hoped. Are those dealbreakers? Doesn't really feel like it, just minor gripes.
With a starting price of $900 for the 12GB/256GB version, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced quite aggressively, considering how much bang you get for your buck. That's especially true when you compare it against the best from Samsung, Apple, and Google.
The Oppo Find X8 Pro won't be officially available in the US, but will be sold in Europe. We expect to see a lot of the same features on the upcoming OnePlus 13, so we advise potential US buyers to be patient and wait for the OnePlus 13 instead.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: