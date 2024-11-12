Honor Magic 7 Pro Preview: The Android flagship to beat?

Honor Magic 7 Pro Intro

Let's start with an overview of the Honor Magic 7 Pro specs:

The Honor Magic 7 Pro’s three-camera setup boasts a combined resolution of 300 MP. It includes a 50 MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, likely a rebranded OmniVision OV50H sensor familiar from the previous generation. Additionally, there’s a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, and a powerful 200 MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor completes the array. This telephoto sensor is suspected to be the 1/1.4-inch Samsung S5KHP9, the same one found in the Vivo X100 Ultra’s telephoto module. Supporting the camera hardware is Honor’s Image Engine 3.0, which enhances images through algorithms for portrait refinement, light and shadow adjustments, snapshot quality, and telephoto optimization. The Harcourt Portrait mode is also available for further portrait enhancement. We need to snap some samples to see how this new Image Engine 3.0 works on images and what the final result is. The 200MP telephoto is also very interesting, as this many pixels would allow for hybrid crop-optical zoom with very good quality.

As expected, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm’s highly anticipated latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Numerous leaked benchmarks of this chip have already surfaced, and the results look very promising. Some analysts even suggest that Qualcomm may finally have surpassed Apple in smartphone chipset performance.It's too early to say what the exact scores will be, but the Honor Magic 7 Pro is joining an Elite club (pun intended) of Android flagships with the potential to overthrow the current champion, the Apple A18 Pro.In terms of RAM and storage, the Honor Magic 7 Pro comes with a wide array of configurations, starting from the base 12GB RAM, 256GB storage mode, and going all the way up to the most expensive 16GB RAM plus 1TB of storage option.There's no microSD card slot, but in 2024 this is not a surprise.

Honor Magic 7 Pro Software

Honor Magic 7 Pro Battery

Third-generation silicon-carbon tech





Honor was the first brand to bring this technology beyond China, introducing it with the Magic 6 Pro. Now, with the third generation of the silicon-carbon battery, silicon is incorporated into the carbon anode, enabling greater capacity.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro’s battery has a capacity of 5,850 mAh, an increase of 250 mAh over the previous model. Alongside this large battery, the flagship device also supports fast charging, with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging capabilities.It's not clear whether these speeds will be available outside China, as regulations are more strict. We've seen this with the Honor Magic 4 Pro and its 100W wired and 100W wireless charging, which was subsequently downgraded in the global versions of the Magic 5 Pro and Magic 6 Pro to 80W and 66W respectively.Either way, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is shaping out to be a battery and charging champion, but we have to run our tests to confirm this.