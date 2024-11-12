Honor Magic 7 Pro Preview: The Android flagship to beat?
Honor Magic 7 Pro Intro
Let's start with a preface. The Honor Magic 6 Pro currently occupies the top of our Best Android article with a total score of 8.1. Needless to say, we're extremely excited to see what the successor would bring as upgrades to an already amazing device.
The Honor Magic 7 Pro was officially unveiled in China on October 30th, and today we're going to compile a little preview of what's to come when the global release happens in a couple of weeks time.
As always, this preview will morph into a full review with all the display tests, camera benchmarks, and battery graphs, so stay tuned for the final score. Could the Honor Magic 7 Pro be the Android flagship to beat?
According to the official information, there are some serious upgrades and some things have remained the same, so let's get through all we know about the Honor Magic 7 Pro.
Table of Contents:
Honor Magic 7 Pro Specs
Let's start with an overview of the Honor Magic 7 Pro specs:
|Specs
|Honor Magic 7 Pro
|Size and Weight
|162.7 x 77.1 x 8.8 mm, 223g
|Display
|6.8 inches, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR, 1600 nits (HBM), 5000 nits (peak), 1280 x 2800 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~453 ppi density)
|Processor
|Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm)
|Software
|Android 15, MagicOS 9
|Cameras
|50 MP, f/1.4-2.0, 23mm (wide), 1/1.3", 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
200 MP, f/2.6, 60mm (periscope telephoto), 1/1.4", PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
50 MP, f/2.0, 12mm, 122˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.88", 0.61µm, dual pixel PDAF
|Battery Size
|5850 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|100W wired
80W wireless
Reverse wireless
5W reverse wired
|Storage
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
Honor Magic 7 Pro Design and Display
The flat revolution
After the Galaxy Note Edge started the curved display revolution exactly 10 years ago, the industry has gone full circle. The S25 Ultra is expected with a much flatter screen, and all other non-Chinese flagships have already moved back to flat displays. The Honor Magic 7 Pro is the latest to follow this trend (after the OnePlus 13 was announced in China with an almost completely flat screen).
We appreciate this trend as flat screens are much easier to work with, plus they are not as fragile as their curved counterparts. The flatter screen of the Honor Magic 7 Pro has led to a slight increase in the width of the device compared to the previous generation: 77.1 mm versus 75.8 mm.
This is one of the more substantial design and display changes, as the Honor Magic 7 Pro closely follows its successful predecessor on both of these fronts. The display has the same specs; it's a 6.8-inch OLED LTPO panel with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz, FHD+ resolution, and 5000 nits peak brightness.
The back of the phone is also very similar to the previous model, and the camera housing is again mimicking the Jade Cong shape—a circle inside a square with rounded sides. It's much more subtle this time, and there are four camera openings instead of the three on the previous model (although one is just a depth sensor, it looks symmetrical).
Honor Magic 7 Pro colors:
Biometrics deserve a separate paragraph here, as the Honor Magic 7 Pro features a sophisticated 3D facial scan tech, similar to what the iPhone has. Furthermore, this model moves to an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen, just like the latest Galaxy models.
On the front, there's a pill-shaped cutout in the screen for the selfie camera and the 3D ToF sensor backing up the facial recognition. Finally, we have some interesting hues to pick from.
- Black
- White
- Gray
- Blue
Biometrics deserve a separate paragraph here, as the Honor Magic 7 Pro features a sophisticated 3D facial scan tech, similar to what the iPhone has. Furthermore, this model moves to an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the screen, just like the latest Galaxy models.
Honor Magic 7 Pro Camera
200MP telephoto magic
The Honor Magic 7 Pro’s three-camera setup boasts a combined resolution of 300 MP. It includes a 50 MP main camera with a large 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic HONOR Falcon Camera H9000 HDR sensor, likely a rebranded OmniVision OV50H sensor familiar from the previous generation.
Additionally, there’s a 50 MP ultrawide sensor, and a powerful 200 MP 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor completes the array. This telephoto sensor is suspected to be the 1/1.4-inch Samsung S5KHP9, the same one found in the Vivo X100 Ultra’s telephoto module.
Supporting the camera hardware is Honor’s Image Engine 3.0, which enhances images through algorithms for portrait refinement, light and shadow adjustments, snapshot quality, and telephoto optimization. The Harcourt Portrait mode is also available for further portrait enhancement.
We need to snap some samples to see how this new Image Engine 3.0 works on images and what the final result is. The 200MP telephoto is also very interesting, as this many pixels would allow for hybrid crop-optical zoom with very good quality.
Honor Magic 7 Pro Performance & Benchmarks
The Apple A18's killer is here
As expected, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm’s highly anticipated latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Numerous leaked benchmarks of this chip have already surfaced, and the results look very promising. Some analysts even suggest that Qualcomm may finally have surpassed Apple in smartphone chipset performance.
It's too early to say what the exact scores will be, but the Honor Magic 7 Pro is joining an Elite club (pun intended) of Android flagships with the potential to overthrow the current champion, the Apple A18 Pro.
There's no microSD card slot, but in 2024 this is not a surprise.
In terms of RAM and storage, the Honor Magic 7 Pro comes with a wide array of configurations, starting from the base 12GB RAM, 256GB storage mode, and going all the way up to the most expensive 16GB RAM plus 1TB of storage option.
Honor Magic 7 Pro Software
The phone comes with Android 15 and Magic OS 9.0 out of the box, and we saw some interesting things during the Chinese launch event. The most notable is the YOYO AI assistant. We've been seeing this feature in Magic OS for quite some time, but in the global versions it's not available.
As expected, this YOYO Agent is designed to act as a personal assistant, handling daily tasks and responding to simple commands. However, it's unclear which of these features will be available in the global version, so we’ll need to wait and see when the Honor Magic 7 Pro launches worldwide.
Another intriguing feature, currently exclusive to China, is AI Deep Fake detection, which helps users identify spam and fake calls or video calls. Additionally, a "circle to search" feature is coming to the AI suite, allowing users to circle objects on the screen to trigger text and image recognition capabilities.
Known features such as Magic Portal, Magic Text, and AI suggestions are also onboard.
The latest Honor flagship phones offer four years of major OS updates and five years of security patches, and we expect the same from the global version of the Magic 7 Pro.
Honor Magic 7 Pro Battery
Third-generation silicon-carbon tech
Honor was the first brand to bring this technology beyond China, introducing it with the Magic 6 Pro. Now, with the third generation of the silicon-carbon battery, silicon is incorporated into the carbon anode, enabling greater capacity.
The Honor Magic 7 Pro’s battery has a capacity of 5,850 mAh, an increase of 250 mAh over the previous model. Alongside this large battery, the flagship device also supports fast charging, with 100W wired and 80W wireless charging capabilities.
It's not clear whether these speeds will be available outside China, as regulations are more strict. We've seen this with the Honor Magic 4 Pro and its 100W wired and 100W wireless charging, which was subsequently downgraded in the global versions of the Magic 5 Pro and Magic 6 Pro to 80W and 66W respectively.
Either way, the Honor Magic 7 Pro is shaping out to be a battery and charging champion, but we have to run our tests to confirm this.
Honor Magic 7 Pro Audio Quality and Haptics
Another great feature of the Honor Magic 6 Pro was its stereo speaker system. It was by far the best phone we've heard, beating gaming phones and other flagships. We expect the audio on the Honor Magic 7 Pro to be at least as good, if not even better.
When it comes to haptics, the previous model scored strongly in that area as well, and there's no reason for the successor to downgrade the pretty good haptic motor. Of course, there's no 3.5 mm headphone jack here, so you need to rely on wireless headphones or use an adapter.
Should you buy it?
It is, indeed, too early to say, especially as we don't know the global prices of this flagship yet. The Honor Magic 7 Pro features some upgrades to the camera system, both hardware and software, a larger battery, and faster charging (at least in China).
The most important thing here is pricing and availability. If Honor prices this flagship aggressively outside China, it has the potential to steal even more market share from the big guys.
The latest Snapdragon chipset is onboard to challenge other speed champions, and this time around the display is flatter. All this adds up to one very potent and interesting device that we can't wait to test.
