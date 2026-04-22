iPhone 18 might come with downgraded specs, but that's actually good

iPhone 18 , and possibly the



Lately, rumors have largely been focused on the Pro models, which is understandable considering they will launch before the others. Recently, a iPhone 18 spec plans emerged, signaling a step back for the standard model.

Cutting corners



Apple replaced the iPhone SE , but has a more modern design and Face ID.



While it has the same A19 chipset as the $799 iPhone 17e has a 4-core GPU instead of the standard model's 5-core GPU. That's set to change next year, per Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital.

Downgrading iPhone 18

The iPhone 18 will have weaker specs as Apple, along with the rest of the market, grapples with higher costs. The device is tipped to have a less powerful chip and trimmed memory specs. The rumor also speaks of a downgraded manufacturing process, raising the possibility that the iPhone 18e and iPhone 18 won't have a 2nm chip like the Pro models.



Recommended For You Regardless of the chip fabrication process, we can expect both devices to have a 4-core GPU, shrinking any minor performance differences.



It's not clear what the leaker means by lower memory specs, considering 8GB of RAM is the bare minimum for Apple AI. Similarly, storage is unlikely to be reduced from 256GB to 128GB.



The leak might instead be trying to say that Apple has cancelled plans to equip the iPhone 18 with 12GB of RAM.

The silver lining

Amidst an ongoing components crunch that has iPhone 18 prices stable. To achieve this, scaling back specs appears to be a strategic trade-off. This fall, Apple is expected to announce only the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max , and the foldable iPhone Ultra. The rest of the lineup, including the iPhone 18e,, and possibly the iPhone Air , is expected to debut early next year, creating a clear demarcation between Apple's premium and entry-level tiers.Lately, rumors have largely been focused on the Pro models, which is understandable considering they will launch before the others. Recently, a leak outlining iPhone 18e andspec plans emerged, signaling a step back for the standard model.Apple replaced the iPhone SE with the iPhone 16e in February 2025 as the cheapest model in the lineup. The iPhone 17e was the second iteration. It starts at $599, $170 more than the, but has a more modern design and Face ID.While it has the same A19 chipset as the $799 iPhone 17 , thehas a 4-core GPU instead of the standard model's 5-core GPU. That's set to change next year, per Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital.Thewill have weaker specs as Apple, along with the rest of the market, grapples with higher costs. The device is tipped to have a less powerful chip and trimmed memory specs. The rumor also speaks of a downgraded manufacturing process, raising the possibility that the iPhone 18e andwon't have a 2nm chip like the Pro models.Regardless of the chip fabrication process, we can expect both devices to have a 4-core GPU, shrinking any minor performance differences.It's not clear what the leaker means by lower memory specs, considering 8GB of RAM is the bare minimum for Apple AI. Similarly, storage is unlikely to be reduced from 256GB to 128GB.The leak might instead be trying to say that Apple has cancelled plans to equip thewith 12GB of RAM.Amidst an ongoing components crunch that has forced rivals to hike prices , Apple reportedly aims to keepprices stable. To achieve this, scaling back specs appears to be a strategic trade-off.





iPhone 18 and 18e will likely remain distinct enough to target different segments, with the former retaining advantages such as a bigger screen, a larger battery, and Despite these shifts, theand 18e will likely remain distinct enough to target different segments, with the former retaining advantages such as a bigger screen, a larger battery, and a camera control button





However, the less powerful configuration means that the value will shrink, even if marginally.





What compromises are you okay with if it means the price doesn't go up? A less powerful chip. Less capable cameras. Fewer AI featues. Less RAM and storage. Vote 3 Votes





Last year, companies tried to keep prices stable by tapping into stockpiled inventory or absorbing costs. With supply shortages showing no signs of letting up, the only options left are raising prices or curbing ambitions.



While Apple is said to be better equipped to deal with the challenges, no company is immune to the cost shock. By lowering the iPhone 18 's specs while hopefully keeping the price intact, Apple can hope to avoid a shipment hit. While Apple is said to be better equipped to deal with the challenges, no company is immune to the cost shock. By lowering the's specs while hopefully keeping the price intact, Apple can hope to avoid a shipment hit.





For users, the difference will hardly be perceptible. At most, the underpowered iPhone 18 might start reflecting the change a few years down the road, but most customers would prefer that to paying more for the device.