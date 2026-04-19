Apple to reportedly cut costs for base iPhone 18 production, making it similar to iPhone 18e
Is it a concern that the iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e will share manufacturing processes?
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The iPhone 18 might share many similarities with the iPhone 18e. | Image by PhoneArena
The base iPhone 18 is expected to launch early next year alongside the iPhone 18e as part of the new release schedule that Apple has decided to adopt. It appears that the base iPhone 18 and the mid-range iPhone 18e might share more than a few similarities, however, due to the state of the industry nowadays.
At the moment, the tech industry is going through a difficult time. One of the most pressing matters is the rising cost for memory as new AI data centers continue to crop up everywhere and demand far exceeds supply.
According to a new report (translated source), Apple has decided to use some less complex manufacturing processes for the base iPhone 18. The phone’s assembly might resemble the iPhone 18e more than the iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
The report isn’t clear on what this might mean for the iPhone 18, so we can only take a number of guesses.
Apple might decide to forgo display upgrades, for example. The iPhone 18 might use the same display as the iPhone 17, which would mean that it would certainly not feature the smaller Dynamic Island that Apple is trying to equip the Pro models with.
I, personally, don’t think that this is anything to worry about. The poster also says that whatever the cost cutting might be, it will be invisible to the average customer.
Apple wouldn’t jeopardize its premium flagship. Whatever regressed manufacturing processes might mean, you are very unlikely to notice.
A difficult time for all
At the moment, the tech industry is going through a difficult time. One of the most pressing matters is the rising cost for memory as new AI data centers continue to crop up everywhere and demand far exceeds supply.
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This has caused problems that have led to price hikes for certain other components as well. Many companies are finding new ways to cope with the pressure and Apple seems to be doing the same with the iPhone 18.
Sharing manufacturing processes
The e-series iPhone models are pretty solid, but they're not flagships. | Image by PhoneArena
According to a new report (translated source), Apple has decided to use some less complex manufacturing processes for the base iPhone 18. The phone’s assembly might resemble the iPhone 18e more than the iPhone 18 Pro or the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
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This is to reduce manufacturing costs, of course, but might also lead to a less premium iPhone in the process.
Would this discourage you from getting a base iPhone 18?
What this might mean for the iPhone 18
The report isn’t clear on what this might mean for the iPhone 18, so we can only take a number of guesses.
Apple might decide to forgo display upgrades, for example. The iPhone 18 might use the same display as the iPhone 17, which would mean that it would certainly not feature the smaller Dynamic Island that Apple is trying to equip the Pro models with.
It might also use a less powerful, or perhaps even binned, processor similar to the iPhone 18e. There might be slightly less premium materials used for chassis manufacturing and the display quality as well.
Nothing to worry about?
I, personally, don’t think that this is anything to worry about. The poster also says that whatever the cost cutting might be, it will be invisible to the average customer.
Apple wouldn’t jeopardize its premium flagship. Whatever regressed manufacturing processes might mean, you are very unlikely to notice.
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