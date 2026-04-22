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Samsung hands Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 shoppers a $300 reason to stop waiting

The thinnest foldables ever are now sitting in Samsung's refurb lineup.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung has been chasing thinness, premium materials, and shiny AI features with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, but accessibility has not really been on that list. That is starting to shift.

What Samsung just rolled out


The company has added the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to its Certified Re-Newed program, available exclusively through Samsung.com. According to the announcement, Certified Re-Newed Fold 7 models start at $1,699 for the 256GB version, while the Flip 7 starts at $939 for the same storage tier.

Samsung is also offering up to $580 in trade-in savings when you swap a qualifying old phone for a Re-Newed Fold 7 or Flip 7. Every refurbished device is rebuilt by Samsung technicians using genuine parts, ships with a newly certified battery, and comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty (plus Samsung Care+ eligibility).

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Why this is important


Context helps here. A few months ago, we covered how Samsung is quietly bumping the price of the Z Fold 7 up in the States. That made an already pricey phone even harder to justify for anyone still on the fence about foldables.

This refurb push softens the blow without Samsung having to admit anything. You are getting the thinnest, lightest Fold the company has ever built (lighter than a Galaxy S25 Ultra, even), with the same 200 MP main camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy inside, just at a price that does not demand a second mortgage.

What would finally get you into a Samsung foldable?
2 Votes

The Certified Re-Newed program is expanding


This move also picks up where Samsung left off last summer when it started offering its foldables as part of the Certified Re-Newed program, with the Fold 5 and Flip 5. The bigger deal is that the program now includes current-generation hardware. Most refurb lineups lag a generation or two behind.

A smart play, not a desperate one


This is Samsung doing foldables right. Foldable curiosity is real, but $2,000 phones are not how you build a user base.

A $939 Flip 7 with a genuine battery, Samsung parts, and a warranty is the kind of entry point that actually converts skeptics. It is the phone I would point a friend to if they have been eyeing clamshells but cannot stomach the new price.

The $1,699 Fold 7 is still not cheap, but roughly $300 off retail for Samsung's flagship foldable matters when you are deciding between a foldable and a traditional slab.

The only thing I want Samsung to do next is pull Fold 7 pricing closer to the Flip 7's discount ratio. Until then, this is the smartest foldable move Samsung has made in a while.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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