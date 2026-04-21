T-Mobile is neglecting the very things customers waited 13 years for
Our readers have suggestions on how it can maintain its lead.
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Is T-Mobile neglecting its reputation? | Image by Interior Architects
Goodwill takes years to build and moments to destroy. While T-Mobile's status isn't exactly precarious, the carrier is now held to a higher standard. Getting to the top is difficult; staying there is a different beast entirely. Yet, if T-Mobile delivers on two core tenets, AT&T and Verizon will struggle to outpace it.
While Verizon still reigns supreme as the largest carrier by subscriber base, T-Mobile tops the brand/image rankings.
We asked our readers what T-Mobile must do to maintain its lead. The responses were telling.
Of the 653 readers who responded, 307 (47%) believe T-Mobile should keep prices stable to avoid sliding down the image ladder. Another 250 (38%) suggest the company offer generous discounts, while 96 (15%) recommend greater transparency.
T-Mobile's ascent and its 5G leadership mean it no longer feels the need to offer extreme value to drive growth. The company has been breaking its Un-carrier rules by raising rates, backtracking on price lock guarantees, reintroducing tax-exclusive pricing, and thinning out discounts.
According to TD Cowen, customers still view T-Mobile as more affordable than its rivals. Interestingly, AT&T was perceived as the most expensive, despite its rates averaging $5 lower than Verizon's.
In short, T-Mobile is retreating from the very strategies that boosted its image.
T-Mobile cannot realistically offer the same rates it did a decade ago.
While it is wishful thinking to expect the company to stay frozen in the Un-carrier era, the study does make you wonder whether these new steps will erase 13 years of progress.
Number one in consumers' eyes
While Verizon still reigns supreme as the largest carrier by subscriber base, T-Mobile tops the brand/image rankings.
The number-two carrier has spent 13 years inching up on Verizon. Now, per investment-banking company TD Cowen, it has overtaken the giant, with AT&T within striking distance of Verizon in third place.
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Delivering on promises
Of the 653 readers who responded, 307 (47%) believe T-Mobile should keep prices stable to avoid sliding down the image ladder. Another 250 (38%) suggest the company offer generous discounts, while 96 (15%) recommend greater transparency.
Interestingly, these are the very principles that originally fueled the Un-carrier movement.
What should T-Mobile do to maintain its lead?
Re-carrier
T-Mobile's ascent and its 5G leadership mean it no longer feels the need to offer extreme value to drive growth. The company has been breaking its Un-carrier rules by raising rates, backtracking on price lock guarantees, reintroducing tax-exclusive pricing, and thinning out discounts.
Aggressive pricing, network supremacy, and customer service were the pillars of its reputation.
According to TD Cowen, customers still view T-Mobile as more affordable than its rivals. Interestingly, AT&T was perceived as the most expensive, despite its rates averaging $5 lower than Verizon's.
T-Mobile’s lowest price perception comes as no surprise as this has been well established over the years and reflects reality. However, we were a bit surprised by the top result as the actual rate cards show Verizon is typically the highest priced by ~$5 over AT&T, who is then on average ~$5 higher than T-Mobile.
No one is invincible
T-Mobile has been directly and indirectly raising rates and force-migrating some customers from cheap legacy plans to newer ones.
With AT&T and Verizon rolling out 5G SA, T-Mobile's 5G lead is eroding. Meanwhile, the mandatory use of the T-Life app and a push toward a self-service model are souring customer sentiment.
In short, T-Mobile is retreating from the very strategies that boosted its image.
No longer the underdog
T-Mobile cannot realistically offer the same rates it did a decade ago.
Its technological advancements and impressive growth mean it's now a heavyweight.
While it is wishful thinking to expect the company to stay frozen in the Un-carrier era, the study does make you wonder whether these new steps will erase 13 years of progress.
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