Real photo of iPhone 18 Pro in new colors reveals two very welcome changes
A real photo of the iPhone 18 Pro in its new color options shows off two very welcome additions.
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The color options for the iPhone 18 Pro are looking very promising. | Image by Macworld
The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will come out later this year alongside the iPhone Ultra, but unlike the foldable iPhone the Pro models will feature fun new colors. iPhone 18 Pro colors have leaked before, complete with helpful renders, but new photos of the real deal show exactly how the new Apple flagships will look at launch.
According to recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max will launch in the following color options:
A silver option is also reportedly under consideration. For comparison, the iPhone Ultra is expected to only come out in black and white for its first generation.
A leaked photo of alleged rear camera plates of the iPhone 18 Pro shows off the four new colors, including the silver that has not been finalized just yet.
The Dark Gray and the Dark Cherry options should, in my opinion, sell incredibly well.
Dark Gray is the closest we can get to a black color option, which was sorely missed on the iPhone 17 Pro. Meanwhile, Dark Cherry doesn’t stand out too much at first glance but makes you take a second look after you’re done registering it.
Hope for a perfectly black iPhone 18 Pro will have to remain on the table for now, I suppose.
First Desert Titanium and Ultramarine, then Cosmic Orange, and now Dark Cherry, Apple is nailing the colors for its flagship smartphones, in my eyes.
iPhone 18 Pro colors
According to recent leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max will launch in the following color options:
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- Dark Gray
- Dark Cherry
- Light Blue
A silver option is also reportedly under consideration. For comparison, the iPhone Ultra is expected to only come out in black and white for its first generation.
Photo of iPhone 18 Pro colors
Leaked photo of rear camera plates for the iPhone 18 Pro in new colors. | Image by Ice Universe
A leaked photo of alleged rear camera plates of the iPhone 18 Pro shows off the four new colors, including the silver that has not been finalized just yet.
This isn’t a photo of a complete chassis but it’s good enough to imagine what the phones will look like. According to reports, Apple is also trying to minimize the tone contrast between the body of the phone and the rear glass panel for wireless charging, so the iPhone 18 Pro will probably carry these shades all over.
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Which new iPhone 18 Pro color is the best in your opinion?
Two very welcome changes
The Dark Gray and the Dark Cherry options should, in my opinion, sell incredibly well.
Dark Gray is the closest we can get to a black color option, which was sorely missed on the iPhone 17 Pro. Meanwhile, Dark Cherry doesn’t stand out too much at first glance but makes you take a second look after you’re done registering it.
Hope for a perfectly black iPhone 18 Pro will have to remain on the table for now, I suppose.
Apple is nailing the colors recently
First Desert Titanium and Ultramarine, then Cosmic Orange, and now Dark Cherry, Apple is nailing the colors for its flagship smartphones, in my eyes.
Dark Cherry is exceptionally pretty to look at and it’s the first time in a very long time that a smartphone color has come out that is giving the black version tough competition for me. I suppose Apple did need to come up with an excellent color option to help the phones stand out, as otherwise the iPhone 18 Pro feels like a filler episode.
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