Apple may have two significant downgrades to keep the iPhone 18 price unchanged
The base iPhone 18 may come with two more compromises to avoid higher prices.
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iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 | Image by PhoneArena
Rumors about the iPhone 18 lineup are pointing to several major changes to Apple’s strategy, including a split premiere that will delay the base model until early next year. Fresh reports claimed that the company is also planning downgrades to the base model, and now we’re getting more details about what those may be.
One of the compromises that Apple may make with the iPhone 18 could be in its display specifications. According to a new post (source in Chinese) from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, next year’s vanilla model will come with downgraded display specifications and lower screen quality.
Last year’s base iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion support and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It’s unlikely that Apple cuts down the refresh rate, which leaves a reduced brightness as the most likely downgrade on the iPhone 18.
In a follow-up post (source in Chinese), Fixed Focus Digital suggested that Apple may also downgrade the chipset of the upcoming phones. While it’s still unclear what that reduction could be, the leaker suggested that the chip may have a new name.
Apple’s decision is made in an attempt to keep the price of the iPhone 18 the same as last year’s model despite the rising component prices across the tech industry. In an early report, the leaker said that the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may share more similarities as an attempt to cut the manufacturing costs of the base model.
Now they claim that the downgrades to the standard model are confirmed. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to enter Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) simultaneously in June.
While none of those claims are coming directly from Apple, Fixed Focus Digital has a strong track record with their claims about the iPhone 17e. They were the leaker that confirmed this year’s budget model would stick to the notch, while other sources claimed there would be a Dynamic Island upgrade.
We’ve already seen the effect of the ongoing component crisis on smartphone prices, including increases on existing models from leading manufacturers like Oppo and Samsung. New models aren’t spared, as Motorola’s latest devices are also noticeably pricier than last year.
Most smartphone users, especially those who aren’t paying for top-tier flagships, would prefer a slightly lower performance over a higher price for their new device. Despite its lower specs, the iPhone 17e handles everyday tasks well enough even for more demanding users.
Differentiating the iPhone 18 from the iPhone 18e doesn’t seem to be such an issue even if the two models share only the same chip and memory. The base model may have a Dynamic Island, a slightly larger display with a higher refresh rate, an extra camera, and a better battery.
A step back for the display
One of the compromises that Apple may make with the iPhone 18 could be in its display specifications. According to a new post (source in Chinese) from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, next year’s vanilla model will come with downgraded display specifications and lower screen quality.
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The company is reportedly “taking a step backward” with the manufacturing process of the device. There isn’t any information about the specific specs that could be cut.
Which type of compromise would you prefer for your next smartphone?
Last year’s base iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion support and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It’s unlikely that Apple cuts down the refresh rate, which leaves a reduced brightness as the most likely downgrade on the iPhone 18.
Chip downgrade in disguise
The iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 feature different displays. | Image by PhoneArena
In a follow-up post (source in Chinese), Fixed Focus Digital suggested that Apple may also downgrade the chipset of the upcoming phones. While it’s still unclear what that reduction could be, the leaker suggested that the chip may have a new name.
One way that could happen is to mimic the difference between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17e, which both feature variants of the A19 chip. On the iPhone 17, the GPU has five cores, while the iPhone 17e features a four-core GPU. The A19 Pro, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro, is essentially the same chip but with a six-core GPU.
Cost-cutting measures
Apple’s decision is made in an attempt to keep the price of the iPhone 18 the same as last year’s model despite the rising component prices across the tech industry. In an early report, the leaker said that the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may share more similarities as an attempt to cut the manufacturing costs of the base model.
Now they claim that the downgrades to the standard model are confirmed. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are expected to enter Engineering Validation Testing (EVT) simultaneously in June.
The iPhone 17e can handle even more demanding tasks. | Image by PhoneArena
While none of those claims are coming directly from Apple, Fixed Focus Digital has a strong track record with their claims about the iPhone 17e. They were the leaker that confirmed this year’s budget model would stick to the notch, while other sources claimed there would be a Dynamic Island upgrade.
A smart move on Apple’s part
We’ve already seen the effect of the ongoing component crisis on smartphone prices, including increases on existing models from leading manufacturers like Oppo and Samsung. New models aren’t spared, as Motorola’s latest devices are also noticeably pricier than last year.
Most smartphone users, especially those who aren’t paying for top-tier flagships, would prefer a slightly lower performance over a higher price for their new device. Despite its lower specs, the iPhone 17e handles everyday tasks well enough even for more demanding users.
Differentiating the iPhone 18 from the iPhone 18e doesn’t seem to be such an issue even if the two models share only the same chip and memory. The base model may have a Dynamic Island, a slightly larger display with a higher refresh rate, an extra camera, and a better battery.
Unlike the chipset, those are more tangible differences that are easily noticed even by common users and in everyday use. Those are the users who are much more price-sensitive than anyone who would ever run a benchmark on their smartphone. Apple’s move is made with those people in mind, and it’s likely the smart thing the company could do right now.
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