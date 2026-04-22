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Xfinity just gave AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers a real reason to switch

Xfinity has announced two new plans with premium features and affordable rates.

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xfinity Mobile Select Mobile Plus plans
Xfinity's new plans are cheaper than its older ones. | Image by Xfinity Mobile
Who says prices always go up? Sometimes, they go down if a company is thoughtful or competitive enough.

Xfinity Mobile, an MVNO that uses Verizon's 5G network, today rolled out new mobile plans. The plans are designed to address the grievances that customers have with the Big Three — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Paying less for more


The first plan is Mobile Select, which costs $30 per month, making it cheaper than the retired Unlimited, which was $40/month.

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Despite the lower price, the high-speed data cap has increased from 30GB to 50GB. Other features include unlimited talk and text and high-definition video streaming.

Mobile Plus, the second plan, is $45 per line, again a $5 reduction over the previous Premium Unlimited plan. This one includes 50GB of premium data, 4K video streaming, and spam call protection.

Lifetime protection against damage, loss, and theft is included for both Xfinity-purchased and Bring Your Own (BYO) devices.

Another attraction is anytime device upgrades without trade-ins and inspections.

For too long, wireless customers have had to choose between paying more for premium features or settling for less; that's exactly what Mobile Plus and Mobile Select are here to change.
Kohposh Kuda, SVP of Consumer Product Marketing at Xfinity, April 2026

Savings are just the beginning


Xfinity's new plans don't just cost less than the older plans. They also come with the promise of transparent pricing devoid of hidden fees and trade-offs.

The plans come with Global Travel Pass, allowing customers to use phone data in over 215 destinations for a flat rate. This means customers won't have to worry about purchasing a new SIM card when traveling or about surprise international charges.

Another Xfinity special is Wi-Fi PowerBoost, which promises speeds of up to 1Gbps whether customers are at home or outside, thanks to millions of Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the US. This ensures reliable speeds via Comcast's Wi-Fi network, even if cellular data is throttled after you have exhausted your priority data.

Xfinity claims that customers who switch from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon will cut down their monthly bill by up to 50%.

What's preventing you from switching to an MVNO to save money?
3 Votes

The catch


AT&T and Verizon's cheapest plans cost $50, while T-Mobile's most affordable plan will set you back $55 a month. The math gets complicated, as carriers often scale discounts based on line count. 

As CNET notes, Xfinity charges the same for lines on its new plans, no matter how many you add. That's a departure from its previous pricing structure, which offered discounts as you added more lines. This means that for a family account with four lines, the previous plans were cheaper.

One potential deal-breaker is that Xfinity Mobile is only available to Xfinity Internet customers. However, given that almost all carriers are pushing customers to purchase both cellular and internet services from them, that's hardly a grand ask.

The start of price wars?


Wireless consumers have long anticipated a price war as competition intensifies. Until now, the Big Three have largely avoided direct price cuts, opting instead to bundle value through promotional deals. Whether Xfinity's aggressive new pricing will force the giants to pivot their strategies is an open question.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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