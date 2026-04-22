Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix









The Samsung Exynos modem might be the culprit, with one analysis showing it keeps pinging the CPU unnecessarily, even in airplane mode.



Other possible suspects have also been singled out, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps, 5G, and Google Play Store components.

Not normal

The battery life has been abysmal for



Some have disabled charging limits to prolong battery life.



In addition to dying sooner, the devices are also heating up.



While updates do sometimes cause battery life to take a hit as they prompt background tasks, things usually normalize after a couple of days. The Pixel's problems go far deeper. One theory is that the problem was triggered by the March update. Apparently, that update broke how the Doze battery-saving mode works, preventing the system from restricting apps' access to network and CPU-intensive activities. This explains why the battery drops even when devices are idle.The Samsung Exynos modem might be the culprit, with one analysis showing it keeps pinging the CPU unnecessarily, even in airplane mode.Other possible suspects have also been singled out, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps, 5G, and Google Play Store components.The battery life has been abysmal for some Pixel users since March , and Google has yet to identify the cause, let alone fix it. Naturally, many customers are pissed, with some swearing off Pixel devices altogether.Some have disabled charging limits to prolong battery life.In addition to dying sooner, the devices are also heating up.While updates do sometimes cause battery life to take a hit as they prompt background tasks, things usually normalize after a couple of days. The Pixel's problems go far deeper.





As a Pixel user, which brand would you choose for your next upgrade? Will stick with Pixel. A brand that has switched to silicon-carbon batteries. Apple. Samsung. Vote 16 Votes