Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix
Google doesn't seem any closer to fixing the battery drain issue.
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The March and April updates have wrecked battery life on Pixel phones. | Image by PhoneArena
The update that was rolled out to compatible Pixel phones in the first week of April has wrecked battery life, per multiple complaints on Reddit, X, and the Google Issue Tracker. While Google is aware of the problem, it doesn't look any closer to fixing it than it was when it first acknowledged it around a week ago.
There has been a legion of complaints from Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 users reporting that battery life has tanked following the April update.
For many users, this means that their devices need a top-up in the middle of the day that isn't always feasible, leaving them stranded with a dead Pixel while on the go.
Google first responded to the complaints on April 14, saying its product and engineering teams were on it.
Two months is a long time for a battery drain issue to go unfixed. Judging by Google's responses, an update may not arrive until May at the earliest.
This should be a priority issue for Google, considering a phone with atrocious battery life is pretty much useless.
From more than a day of battery life to barely making it through the day
There has been a legion of complaints from Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 users reporting that battery life has tanked following the April update.
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The battery life drops significantly even during low-intensity tasks such as scrolling through social feeds. More concerning is the idle drain, with devices depleting even when sitting untouched.
My Pixel 9a used to last all day - I would usually went to bed with battery around 20%.Now suddenly I am always at 20% in the middle of the afternoon
For many users, this means that their devices need a top-up in the middle of the day that isn't always feasible, leaving them stranded with a dead Pixel while on the go.
Has anyone had any problems with their battery getting warm? I'm on a Pixel 7 currently and just curious to see if anyone else has this. Support said that the update could fix it but I'm skeptical.
Google is hunting for a fix
Google first responded to the complaints on April 14, saying its product and engineering teams were on it.
Thank you for reporting this issue. We have shared it with our product and engineering teams and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
A follow-up post indicated the company is still gathering data to identify the root cause.
We only have battery statistics, which lack the necessary detail for analysis. Without a bug report, we can't pinpoint the specific application causing the problem.
One theory is that the problem was triggered by the March update. Apparently, that update broke how the Doze battery-saving mode works, preventing the system from restricting apps' access to network and CPU-intensive activities. This explains why the battery drops even when devices are idle.
The Samsung Exynos modem might be the culprit, with one analysis showing it keeps pinging the CPU unnecessarily, even in airplane mode.
Other possible suspects have also been singled out, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps, 5G, and Google Play Store components.
The battery life has been abysmal for some Pixel users since March, and Google has yet to identify the cause, let alone fix it. Naturally, many customers are pissed, with some swearing off Pixel devices altogether.
In addition to dying sooner, the devices are also heating up.
While updates do sometimes cause battery life to take a hit as they prompt background tasks, things usually normalize after a couple of days. The Pixel's problems go far deeper.
The Samsung Exynos modem might be the culprit, with one analysis showing it keeps pinging the CPU unnecessarily, even in airplane mode.
Other possible suspects have also been singled out, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps, 5G, and Google Play Store components.
Not normal
The battery life has been abysmal for some Pixel users since March, and Google has yet to identify the cause, let alone fix it. Naturally, many customers are pissed, with some swearing off Pixel devices altogether.
Some have disabled charging limits to prolong battery life.
In addition to dying sooner, the devices are also heating up.
While updates do sometimes cause battery life to take a hit as they prompt background tasks, things usually normalize after a couple of days. The Pixel's problems go far deeper.
As a Pixel user, which brand would you choose for your next upgrade?
Not acceptable
Two months is a long time for a battery drain issue to go unfixed. Judging by Google's responses, an update may not arrive until May at the earliest.
This should be a priority issue for Google, considering a phone with atrocious battery life is pretty much useless.
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