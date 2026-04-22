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Pixel 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 plagued by an issue Google is struggling to fix

Google doesn't seem any closer to fixing the battery drain issue.

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The March and April updates have wrecked battery life on Pixel phones. | Image by PhoneArena
The update that was rolled out to compatible Pixel phones in the first week of April has wrecked battery life, per multiple complaints on Reddit, X, and the Google Issue Tracker. While Google is aware of the problem, it doesn't look any closer to fixing it than it was when it first acknowledged it around a week ago.

From more than a day of battery life to barely making it through the day


There has been a legion of complaints from Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 users reporting that battery life has tanked following the April update.

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Pixel 8 Pro. Noticeable battery drain issues after most recent update.
A Pixel user, April 2026

Same issue on pixel 9, battery now no longer lasts a full day.
A Pixel user, April 2026

The battery life drops significantly even during low-intensity tasks such as scrolling through social feeds. More concerning is the idle drain, with devices depleting even when sitting untouched.

My Pixel 9a used to last all day - I would usually went to bed with battery around 20%.Now suddenly I am always at 20% in the middle of the afternoon
AlienMyers, Reddit user, April 2026


For many users, this means that their devices need a top-up in the middle of the day that isn't always feasible, leaving them stranded with a dead Pixel while on the go.

Has anyone had any problems with their battery getting warm? I'm on a Pixel 7 currently and just curious to see if anyone else has this. Support said that the update could fix it but I'm skeptical.
Alternative-Cat-2268, Reddit user, April 2026

Google is hunting for a fix


Google first responded to the complaints on April 14, saying its product and engineering teams were on it. 

Thank you for reporting this issue. We have shared it with our product and engineering teams and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Google, April 2026


A follow-up post indicated the company is still gathering data to identify the root cause.

We only have battery statistics, which lack the necessary detail for analysis. Without a bug report, we can't pinpoint the specific application causing the problem.
Google, April 2026

One theory is that the problem was triggered by the March update. Apparently, that update broke how the Doze battery-saving mode works, preventing the system from restricting apps' access to network and CPU-intensive activities. This explains why the battery drops even when devices are idle.

The Samsung Exynos modem might be the culprit, with one analysis showing it keeps pinging the CPU unnecessarily, even in airplane mode.

Other possible suspects have also been singled out, including Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps, 5G, and Google Play Store components.

Not normal


The battery life has been abysmal for some Pixel users since March, and Google has yet to identify the cause, let alone fix it. Naturally, many customers are pissed, with some swearing off Pixel devices altogether.

Some have disabled charging limits to prolong battery life.

In addition to dying sooner, the devices are also heating up.

While updates do sometimes cause battery life to take a hit as they prompt background tasks, things usually normalize after a couple of days. The Pixel's problems go far deeper.

As a Pixel user, which brand would you choose for your next upgrade?
16 Votes

Not acceptable


Two months is a long time for a battery drain issue to go unfixed. Judging by Google's responses, an update may not arrive until May at the earliest.

This should be a priority issue for Google, considering a phone with atrocious battery life is pretty much useless.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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