Galaxy Tab S10 Lite becomes an even bigger value for money after Amazon discount
The slate is perfect for those who want a capable tablet but don't want to break the bank.
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A Galaxy Tab S10 Lite on a white background. | Image by Samsung
If you’re looking for a capable new tablet that won’t break the bank, I think Amazon’s deal on the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite might tickle your fancy. The retailer has slashed 14% off the Gray model, dropping the 128GB version below $300. This is a limited-time deal, though, meaning it’s important to act fast and preferably capitalize now while it’s still up for grabs.
As for the tablet itself, well, it’s a great pick for those after a good-enough slate for day-to-day tasks who want a stylus in the box. And yes, you read that right! Our friend here may be on the affordable side, but it comes with its own S Pen just like its pricier brothers. You can use the included stylus for stuff like faster note-taking or even drawing.
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Under the hood, you’ll find an Exynos 1380 coupled with 6GB of RAM. While it’s not uber-premium silicon, it’s powerful enough to handle tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues. So, rest assured, PhoneArena will open quickly, and you’ll be able to read the latest tech news without any stutters. In fact, the screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, which means you’ll scroll through story after story with ease.
Speaking of the display, you’ll be treated to a 10.9-inch LCD panel with a 2112 x 1320 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It doesn’t offer the deep blacks or superior contrast of an OLED screen, but for the price, I think it delivers a pretty good viewing experience.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite won’t necessarily wow you. However, if you’re in the market for a budget tablet, you aren’t looking to be wowed; you’re looking for a solid price-to-value device, and this passes with flying colors. So, if it fits the bill, act fast and save today!
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