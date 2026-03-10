Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Two major phone makers announce price hikes starting next week

OnePlus and Oppo are about to "adjust" prices on existing models.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus Oppo
Several OnePlus phones.
Time to smash the piggy bank to pieces. | Image by PhoneArena
Up, up, up! That's the sound of everything getting pricier and now, two more phone makers are about to raise their prices.

Oppo and OnePlus, the companies behind some of the most interesting, powerful and popular flagships and mid-rangers, might start to raise their prices next week (March 16 and onwards).

Yes, the change will affect even current models.

Why?




Beyond the real explanation ("Such are the times!"), factors like the ongoing RAMpocalypse are to blame here. The price of memory chips has skyrocketed in recent months and many companies that operate on thin margins in the first place find it impossible to absorb the higher RAM costs. So they pass the inflated RAM prices on to the end users.

Fast Technology reports that Oppo (which is joined with OnePlus at the hip) and its official online store will "strategically adjust the prices of some products on March 16".

Now, the word "raise" isn't used, but I think it's fairly safe to guess Oppo and OnePlus will "adjust" prices by raising them and not by introducing discounts.

Recommended For You

It's not clear which models will be affected by the price hikes, but these could be handsets from Oppo's A and K series phones… and some OnePlus handsets. The report has it that for now, Oppo's Find and Reno series won't be subjected to a price increase.

What would you choose?
1 Votes

Not the first player to play this game


Xiaomi already announced a slight price hike on some of their models that are popular in China.

Samsung also raised prices recently with the Galaxy S26 series. Both the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the bigger Galaxy S26 Plus are $100 costlier than their predecessors (in terms of starting price). The maxed-out champ Galaxy S26 Ultra didn't get pricier, but it's already premium at $1,300.

So, there are two clear paths ahead: either we'll pay more for phones (as it is the case with virtually everything else these days), or we'll get less (in terms of hardware) for our money. Maybe there's a hidden, third path ahead where certain world leaders stop screwing around and we're allowed to enjoy several decades of trade and growth instead of wars. Just don't get your hopes too high on that third option.

Whichever path the industry goes, chances are that smartphone shipments in 2026 will go down for the first time in years.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems
The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s privacy display has problems

Latest News

Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
Check out all the changes in iOS 26.4 Beta 4, and yes, Siri 2.0 quietly broke an Apple record
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
At $150 off, 256GB Galaxy S25 FE is selling like hotcakes
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Google Photos gets a new toggle that helps you quickly choose between fast or intelligent search
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
Liquid Glass was so bad that Apple will give you another way to tone it down
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
AT&T's focus on essential needs leaves T-Mobile 5G in dust
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
Samsung may add this Galaxy S26 camera feature to its older flagship smartphones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless