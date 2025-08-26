Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Official iPhone 17 event invite hints Apple will blow your mind this year

Apple has started sending out invites for the iPhone 17 event.

By
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - Majin Bu

After a torrent of rumors, Apple has officially announced when it will be holding an event to announce the iPhone 17.

The company has started sending invites to media personalities. The event will take place on September 9, as expected. This will be an in-person event and take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park. It will kick off at 10 am PT.



The event will see Apple announce four new iPhone models, including a new thin model, which might be known as the iPhone 17 Air, and redesigned Pro models with a horizontal camera bar. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature the in-house C1 modem.

Do you think the iPhone 17 event will be deeply impressive?

Vote View Result


The iPhone 17 Air will replace the Plus model in the lineup and compete directly with the Galaxy S25 Edge. The Pro models' triple camera will be entirely made up of 48MP sensors. The Pros will be huge on camera-centric changes and may have two Camera Control buttons. The best upgrades might be reserved for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which is rumored to outdo the top camera phoneswith its zoom capabilities.

Since this will be the first design refresh in a long time, Apple may increase the price of its new phones as it battles rising costs and higher tariffs. The base model may be spared a price hike, though.

The company will also refresh the smartwatch lineup. This means that all the variants will get a successor this year, and we should expect to see the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3.

Apple may also announce a redesigned AirPods Pro 3 as well as a new HomePod mini.

The company will additionally announce the launch dates for stable versions of its new operating system versions, which are currently in beta.

The tagline this year for the event is "Awe dropping" and hints that the event will leave you mesmerized. Apple is no stranger to making exaggerated claims, but it's hard not to be curious after looking at the invite. Let's hope we get a sneak peek at the rumored foldable.

Anam Hamid
