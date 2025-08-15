iPhone 17 Pro Max tipped to get an unparalleled camera upgrade
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will be unmatched in its zoom capabilities.
iPhone 17 Pro Renders | Image Credit - @MajinBuOfficial on X
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is now expected to feature the best telephoto camera on the market.
Reports have been saying for over a year that the iPhone 16 Pro Max's 12MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom will be swapped out for a 48MP Tetraprism camera with enhanced zoom functionality.
A better iPhone 17 Pro Max telephoto camera than expected?
Leaker Instant Digital has lent weight to these rumors, with their latest post on the Chinese social media website Weibo saying that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a better telephoto camera than other phones. This aligns with what we have been hearing about the iPhone 17 Pro Max's telephoto camera.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max may outdo all other flagships with its telephoto camera. | Image Credit - Instant Digital
According to a recent rumor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max's telephoto camera will have moving elements, allowing for multiple focal lengths. Apparently, it will be able to switch between 5× and 8× optical zoom.
This may partially explain why the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a larger camera island. A moving telephoto lens would need more space, and the current design is not suitable for that.
In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro, and nearly all other top camera phones, for that matter, feature a telephoto camera with a fixed focal length.
It's not clear if the iPhone 17 Pro will also get a better telephoto camera
There have been dueling rumors about whether the 48MP telephoto camera is destined for both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Per an earlier rumor, the iPhone 17 Pro's telephoto camera, as well as the primary unit, will have hybrid glass-plastic lenses. The telephoto camera would be 1/2.6-inch in size, up from the 1/3.1-inch sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro duo.
Samsung has abandoned its 10x telephoto camera, and its Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a 5x sensor, which many people complain is not enough for long-range photos. With an upgraded telephoto camera, the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be able to fill that void, but whether this would be enough to make Samsung loyalists switch remains to be seen.
Apple's new phones are also expected to be more expensive, and an improved camera system, along with an updated design and a faster chip, might help the company justify the price increase.
