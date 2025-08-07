iPhone 17 Pro might be cheaper than its iPhone 16 Pro counterpart
You'll probably pay less for the iPhone 17 Pro than the iPhone 16 Pro equivalent.
iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - Majin Bu
A couple of reports have hinted that all upcoming iPhone 17 models, except the base variant, will be more expensive than the devices they replace. The iPhone 17 Pro's price hike may not sting much, suggests a new report.
The iPhone 16 Pro starts with 128GB of storage and costs $999. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the iPhone 17 series would cost more than the outgoing lineup. Investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies backed that up, adding that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Maxwould see a $50 price hike.
Apple will apparently raise prices to keep up with rising costs and tariffs.
There may be a silver lining to the iPhone 17 Pro's price increase, though. Weibo tipster Instant Digital has hinted that the base iPhone 17 Pro will feature 256GB of storage. In that case, the rumored price hike would be more than justified, considering the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro retails for $1,099. The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro will go for $1,049 if the rumor is legit, so in a way, the price will go down.
The base iPhone 17 Pro might be $50 more expensive, but it is expected to have 256GB of storage.
The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to feature hardware improvements that may make the case for a price increase, including a revamped back design, a faster chip, and a 48MP telephoto camera.
That said, it could be argued that not everyone necessarily needs 256GB of storage, and the price jump will see the Pro model cross the $1,000 threshold for the first time.
The Apple Intelligence hype wasn't enough to drive a sales frenzy. Apple seems to be betting on the iPhone 17 Air's and iPhone 17 Pro's redesign to boost sales. The first price spike for a high-end flagship model since iPhone X will unsurprisingly coincide with the first major redesign since that release.
The jump in storage for the iPhone 17 Pro will likely soften the blow, while still allowing Apple to keep a fatter margin for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The iPhone 17 series will reportedly be announced on September 9.
