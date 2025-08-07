$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 Pro might be cheaper than its iPhone 16 Pro counterpart

You'll probably pay less for the iPhone 17 Pro than the iPhone 16 Pro equivalent.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB
iPhone 17 Pro renders. | Image Credit - Majin Bu

A couple of reports have hinted that all upcoming iPhone 17 models, except the base variant, will be more expensive than the devices they replace. The iPhone 17 Pro's price hike may not sting much, suggests a new report.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts with 128GB of storage and costs $999. The Wall Street Journal reported in May that the iPhone 17 series would cost more than the outgoing lineup. Investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies backed that up, adding that the iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Maxwould see a $50 price hike.

Apple will apparently raise prices to keep up with rising costs and tariffs.

There may be a silver lining to the iPhone 17 Pro's price increase, though. Weibo tipster Instant Digital has hinted that the base iPhone 17 Pro will feature 256GB of storage. In that case, the rumored price hike would be more than justified, considering the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro retails for $1,099. The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro will go for $1,049 if the rumor is legit, so in a way, the price will go down.



The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to feature hardware improvements that may make the case for a price increase, including a revamped back design, a faster chip, and a 48MP telephoto camera.

Would an increase in iPhone 17 Pro base storage justify a price increase?

Vote View Result

That said, it could be argued that not everyone necessarily needs 256GB of storage, and the price jump will see the Pro model cross the $1,000 threshold for the first time.

The Apple Intelligence hype wasn't enough to drive a sales frenzy. Apple seems to be betting on the iPhone 17 Air's and iPhone 17 Pro's redesign to boost sales. The first price spike for a high-end flagship model since iPhone X will unsurprisingly coincide with the first major redesign since that release.

The jump in storage for the iPhone 17 Pro will likely soften the blow, while still allowing Apple to keep a fatter margin for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 series will reportedly be announced on September 9.

50% Off Unlimited

Get 12 months of Mint Mobile for just $15/mo


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 3

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path [UPDATED]
Verizon’s trash is T-Mobile’s treasure: un-carrier chooses pro-consumer path [UPDATED]

Latest News

New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
New orange iPhone 17 Pro looks like a head-turner, but perhaps not for the right reasons
This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
This humongous new sale slashes $150 off all 2025 iPad Air models with Apple M3 power
iPhone users can only dream of having this Android feature
iPhone users can only dream of having this Android feature
The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
The iPhone 18’s camera might get a massive upgrade, and it won't be from Sony
You've gotta really love Samsung to want the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE
You've gotta really love Samsung to want the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
Yes, the redesign is bad. But have you tried using Android Auto without it crashing?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless