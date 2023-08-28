Can you correctly guess which phone was the most shipped worldwide in the first half of 2023?





Interestingly, during the first half of 2022, the basic iPhone 13 , priced between $799-$1,099, was the most shipped handset with 33.7 million units delivered globally by Apple. Last year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was in second place with 23 million units in transit during the first half of 2022.





iPhone 13 was fourth with 16.5 million and 15.5 million units shipped respectively. The one non-iOS model in this year's top five, the mid-range Galaxy A14, had 12.4 million units shipped worldwide during the first half of 2023. A low price tag, a triple camera setup (including a 50MP primary), and a hefty 5000mAh battery are some of the attractions. Two iPhone models and one Samsung Galaxy device completed the top five for the first half of 2023. The iPhone 14 was third and thewas fourth with 16.5 million and 15.5 million units shipped respectively. The one non-iOS model in this year's top five, the mid-range Galaxy A14, had 12.4 million units shipped worldwide during the first half of 2023. A low price tag, a triple camera setup (including a 50MP primary), and a hefty 5000mAh battery are some of the attractions.





Actually, the fifth-place showing of the Galaxy A14 wasn't as surprising as you might have thought. Last year, the Galaxy A13 was the third-most shipped smartphone at the halfway mark of 2022 with 16.2 million units delivered.











After the Galaxy A14, the next four models on the list, from numbers six down to nine, were all Samsung phones. Number six was the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 9.6 million phones shipped globally during the first six months of the year. Last year, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G was also sixth at the halfway point of 2022 after 9.8 million units were delivered. With 9 million handsets delivered worldwide, the Galaxy A14 5G was seventh.





In eighth place was the Galaxy A54 5G (8.8 million units shipped globally) and ninth place went to the Galaxy A34 5G with 7.1 million phones delivered. Completing the top 10 smartphones shipped worldwide for the first half of 2023, number 10 was the iPhone 11 with 6.9 million units in transit during the first half of 2023.



