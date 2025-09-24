The iPad Air M2 gets significantly cheaper for the first time in months
Amazon knocks $200 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB of storage, turning it into a wallet-friendly pick for Apple fans.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Amazon’s $170 discount on the compact and powerful iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch display from about two weeks ago? Instead of vanishing, it became even more attractive! Right now, you can grab the 512GB model in Space Gray for a hefty $200 off. That brings it to about $700 — its lowest price in months. Just note there are limited quantities left, so strike the iron while it’s hot.
In case you’d like to get an even more powerful Air, consider the latest M3-powered beast. Now available for $150 off, the 512GB 11-inch variant is a seriously good bargain for those demanding even better performance.
While the iPad Air is the second-most powerful Apple tablet, it doesn’t have the pro-grade display of the iPad Pro lineup. So, you don’t have an OLED panel or a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead, both the M2 and the M3 versions come with a Liquid Retina display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. Still, colors are vibrant, and the resolution is sharp enough for most tasks.
Bottom line: whether you pick the newer Air with an M3 chip or the iPad Air M2, you’re getting incredible value for money. Amazon’s current promos are more than worth checking out right now. After all, we might not see any better discounts until at least next month’s Prime Day. So, don’t waste time and save up to $200 on your next iPad Air while these offers last.
In case you’d like to get an even more powerful Air, consider the latest M3-powered beast. Now available for $150 off, the 512GB 11-inch variant is a seriously good bargain for those demanding even better performance.
Truth be told, the M2 is an immensely powerful chip. It gives you enough potential for work-related tasks, heavy multitasking, and entertainment alike. In short, unless you’re chasing the extra muscle of the M3 for creative work, the M2 will serve you perfectly — and at a sweeter price.
While the iPad Air is the second-most powerful Apple tablet, it doesn’t have the pro-grade display of the iPad Pro lineup. So, you don’t have an OLED panel or a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead, both the M2 and the M3 versions come with a Liquid Retina display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. Still, colors are vibrant, and the resolution is sharp enough for most tasks.
As you can see from our iPad Air M2 review, the 2024-released tablet also offers great battery life. When you also consider the premium design and landscape-oriented front camera with Center Stage, the iPad Air truly stands out.
Bottom line: whether you pick the newer Air with an M3 chip or the iPad Air M2, you’re getting incredible value for money. Amazon’s current promos are more than worth checking out right now. After all, we might not see any better discounts until at least next month’s Prime Day. So, don’t waste time and save up to $200 on your next iPad Air while these offers last.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
24 Sep, 2025The iPad Air M2 gets significantly cheaper for the first time in months
15 Sep, 2025The iPad Air M3 returns to its best price on Amazon
13 Sep, 2025This 512GB iPad Air M2 deal at Amazon is way too good to pass up
28 Aug, 2025The iPad mini A17 Pro just got $100 cheaper, and I'm seriously tempted
25 Aug, 2025Amazon's best iPad Air M3 deal so far is back, saving you $150 in both sizes
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: