The iPad Air M2 gets significantly cheaper for the first time in months

Amazon knocks $200 off the 11-inch iPad Air M2 with 512GB of storage, turning it into a wallet-friendly pick for Apple fans.

Apple Deals iPad
Remember Amazon’s $170 discount on the compact and powerful iPad Air M2 with an 11-inch display from about two weeks ago? Instead of vanishing, it became even more attractive! Right now, you can grab the 512GB model in Space Gray for a hefty $200 off. That brings it to about $700 — its lowest price in months. Just note there are limited quantities left, so strike the iron while it’s hot.

Save $200 on the iPad Air M2, 11-inch

$200 off (22%)
Prime Big Deal Days might be some time away, but Amazon is already turning the iPad Air M2 into a fantastic bargain for impatient Apple fans. Right now, the 512GB model in Space Gray is available with a $200 discount, which lands it at an irresistible price. We haven't seen this promo for several months, making it even more attractive.
Buy at Amazon

iPad Air M3, 11-inch: $150 off

$150 off (17%)
If you're after the M3-powered iPad Air, Amazon is again the place to pick. At the moment, the e-commerce giant offers the 11-inch model for $150 off in all storage configurations. As far as we know, Amazon hasn't launched bigger discounts so far, so this promo should definitely be on your radar.
Buy at Amazon

In case you’d like to get an even more powerful Air, consider the latest M3-powered beast. Now available for $150 off, the 512GB 11-inch variant is a seriously good bargain for those demanding even better performance.

Truth be told, the M2 is an immensely powerful chip. It gives you enough potential for work-related tasks, heavy multitasking, and entertainment alike. In short, unless you’re chasing the extra muscle of the M3 for creative work, the M2 will serve you perfectly — and at a sweeter price.

While the iPad Air is the second-most powerful Apple tablet, it doesn’t have the pro-grade display of the iPad Pro lineup. So, you don’t have an OLED panel or a 120Hz refresh rate. Instead, both the M2 and the M3 versions come with a Liquid Retina display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. Still, colors are vibrant, and the resolution is sharp enough for most tasks.

As you can see from our iPad Air M2 review, the 2024-released tablet also offers great battery life. When you also consider the premium design and landscape-oriented front camera with Center Stage, the iPad Air truly stands out.

Bottom line: whether you pick the newer Air with an M3 chip or the iPad Air M2, you’re getting incredible value for money. Amazon’s current promos are more than worth checking out right now. After all, we might not see any better discounts until at least next month’s Prime Day. So, don’t waste time and save up to $200 on your next iPad Air while these offers last.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
Loading ...
