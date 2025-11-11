Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Stop waiting for Black Friday — the iPad Pro M4 is down to its lowest price ever

Grab this iPad Pro M4 variant at its best price ever with Amazon's epic deal!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Deals iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A woman holds the iPad Pro M4 with both hands, showing its beautiful display.
View now at Amazon
New iPhones almost never get cheaper on Amazon during big shopping events like Black Friday — but iPads are a different story. And apparently, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to grab a great deal! Right now, the iPad Pro M4 is available at an unbelievable 22% off, making it cheaper than it's ever been!

Save $269 on the iPad Pro M4

$269 off (22%)
The iPad Pro M4 has plunged to its best price ever in this epic Amazon deal. A week before Black Friday, you can get this tablet for $269 off in its 256GB configuration with cellular support. This is the 11-inch version of the powerful iOS tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Let’s get some context. This promo only applies to the 256GB variant with an 11-inch screen and cellular connectivity. Even at 22% off, it’s not exactly ultra-affordable. But here’s the good news: we’ve never seen it get $269 cheaper before. That brings it to just under $930 from its original price of nearly $1,200. Now, isn’t this a Black Friday-worthy offer? We believe it is.

The 11-inch M4-powered iOS tablet is still among the best iPads money can buy, even though it welcomed a successor recently. With insane horsepower, gorgeous OLED display, and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this device gives you everything you can possibly need. As you can see in our iPad Pro M4 review, it delivers loads and loads of horsepower in benchmark tests.

But how does it handle real-life use? In a word — remarkable. Everything runs ultra-smooth, and the device remains responsive and fast no matter what you throw at it. From audio work and video editing to multitasking and everyday entertainment, it breezes through everything.

The design is another highlight. This Apple slate is incredibly stylish and slim with a 5.3mm profile. What’s more, it comes with a pretty solid battery life and can easily last you a full day with moderate use.

At its standard price, the 2024-released iPad Pro M4 might not be your primary choice now that the iPad Pro M5 is here. But at 22% off on Amazon in this incredibly good pre-Black Friday deal, it’s just impossible to ignore. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15175 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Apple iPad - Deals History
136 stories
11 Nov, 2025
Stop waiting for Black Friday — the iPad Pro M4 is down to its lowest price ever
10 Nov, 2025
The iPad Air M2 with 1TB of storage is back under the spotlight at $300 off
03 Nov, 2025
Tiny yet powerful, the iPad mini A17 Pro hits just right at $100 off ahead of Black Friday
29 Oct, 2025
Amazon slashes $370 off the 1TB iPad Air M3 before Black Friday
27 Oct, 2025
Just-released iPad Pro M5 is already on sale — save $50 on the 11-inch model
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless