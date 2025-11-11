Stop waiting for Black Friday — the iPad Pro M4 is down to its lowest price ever
Grab this iPad Pro M4 variant at its best price ever with Amazon's epic deal!
iPad Pro M4 is available at an unbelievable 22% off, making it cheaper than it's ever been!New iPhones almost never get cheaper on Amazon during big shopping events like Black Friday — but iPads are a different story. And apparently, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to grab a great deal! Right now, the
Let’s get some context. This promo only applies to the 256GB variant with an 11-inch screen and cellular connectivity. Even at 22% off, it’s not exactly ultra-affordable. But here’s the good news: we’ve never seen it get $269 cheaper before. That brings it to just under $930 from its original price of nearly $1,200. Now, isn’t this a Black Friday-worthy offer? We believe it is.
The design is another highlight. This Apple slate is incredibly stylish and slim with a 5.3mm profile. What’s more, it comes with a pretty solid battery life and can easily last you a full day with moderate use.
At its standard price, the 2024-released iPad Pro M4 might not be your primary choice now that the iPad Pro M5 is here. But at 22% off on Amazon in this incredibly good pre-Black Friday deal, it’s just impossible to ignore. Grab yours and save big while it lasts.
The 11-inch M4-powered iOS tablet is still among the best iPads money can buy, even though it welcomed a successor recently. With insane horsepower, gorgeous OLED display, and buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, this device gives you everything you can possibly need. As you can see in our iPad Pro M4 review, it delivers loads and loads of horsepower in benchmark tests.
But how does it handle real-life use? In a word — remarkable. Everything runs ultra-smooth, and the device remains responsive and fast no matter what you throw at it. From audio work and video editing to multitasking and everyday entertainment, it breezes through everything.
