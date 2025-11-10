The iPad Air M2 with 1TB of storage is back under the spotlight at $300 off

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Don't wait for Black Friday and save a whopping $300 on this iPad Air M2 model right away!

We’re getting closer and closer to the biggest shopping event of the year. But iPad fans won’t have to wait until Black Friday because Amazon is once again giving you a seriously good iPad Air M2 deal. We’re talking about a 27% discount on the 11-inch 1TB variant. This device normally costs nearly $1,100, but this Amazon promo allows you to grab it for just under $800. Now, that’s the kind of offer you don’t want to miss.

Black Friday is drawing close, but this Amazon bargain on the iPad Air M2 with 1TB of storage almost makes us feel like the event is here already! Right now, the 11-inch variant is down by $300, bringing it to a much more affordable price.
Sure, this isn’t the first time we’ve come across this bargain. But if you’ve missed out before, we absolutely advise you to check it out. After all, the newer version with the same massive storage currently sells with a significantly lower discount ($100, to be exact).

Yes — the M3-powered Air is much more powerful and more capable. But let’s be honest here — does everyone need that much horsepower? We hardly think so. Having tried and tested this Apple tablet ourselves, we have to point out that we actually struggled to find a task that can slow down its M2 chip. Want more performance insights? Check out our full iPad Air M2 review.

What about the display? Actually, that’s another reason why you should consider the M2 over its successor — both models come with identical panels. No OLED, no 120Hz refresh rate, just Apple’s beautiful LCD screen, which caps at 60Hz. That may not sound super impressive on paper, but the display delivers excellent colors and very crisp resolution. Factor in the decent battery life and the solid audio quality, and you’ve got a very well-rounded iOS tablet.

Of course, if you’re a creative individual who needs loads and loads of power, the M3 might be a better fit. But for most users, the iPad Air M2 will do just fine, especially when it’s $300 cheaper at Amazon. Grab yours and save big while this epic bargain lasts.

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
