Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is going to build on what makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra exciting.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series
galaxy s26 ultra camera specs s pen
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - Ice Universe

Samsung may have reserved the biggest design change for the Galaxy S26 Edge, but the latest Galaxy S26 Ultra leak proves the mega-flagship is also getting a lot of attention from the South Korean giant.

A dummy unit leak hinted that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would have magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. While that on its own is promising news, a previous rumor hinted that this change could put the future of the S Pen in jeopardy.



Esteemed leaker Ice Universe has put those rumors to rest today by revealing that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have built-in S Pen support. An accompanying photo depicts what's apparently the Galaxy S26 Ultra and its curvier corners.

While Samsung wasn't expected to ditch the S Pen just yet, there were concerns that it might no longer have a slot for the stylus.



Ice Universe and tipster Roland Quandt have also revealed the phone's camera specs. Three of the four sensors in the quad-camera setup will be upgraded.

The primary 200MP camera will have a wider F1.4 aperture, allowing it to capture 47 percent more light than the 200MP unit on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This will improve image quality, particularly in dimly lit environments.



The 10MP 3x sensor is being tossed out for a new 12MP camera. The sensor is called S5K3LD and is apparently a Samsung-made 1/3-inch unit that has previously been seen on its foldable and mid-range phones. This means it's slightly larger than the sensor it's replacing, so it will theoretically be able to collect more information.

The 50MP 5x camera is also expected to have a bigger F2.9 aperture, which should allow it to collect 38 percent more light.

Per earlier rumors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a higher-frequency version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. This chip will allegedly be the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which fuels the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The device is also likely to be thinner, and it may have a camera bump, unlike the current model.

Based on what we have heard so far, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could be a formidable threat to current and upcoming high-end phones. That's crucial, given that the Google Pixel 10 Pro is quite impressive and the upcoming Apple iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to pack a lot of changes.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
