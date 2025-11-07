Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s camera rumor debunked: Ice Universe sets the record straight





Ice Universe, a long-time Samsung insider, has shared detailed camera specifications for the S26 Ultra , directly contradicting a recent leak that suggested the device would introduce a new 12 MP telephoto sensor.





Ice Universe says “don’t believe the scammers”





Posting on X, Ice Universe shared the finalized camera setup for the Galaxy S26 Ultra , and it looks far more familiar than some leaks claimed. According to his post, the phone will feature:





200MP main camera (f/1.4, 1/1.3-inch sensor, 0.6μm pixels)

50MP ultrawide (f/1.9, 1/2.52-inch sensor, 0.7μm pixels)

50MP 5x telephoto (f/2.9, 1/2.52-inch sensor, 0.7μm pixels)

10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4, 1/3.94-inch sensor, 1.0μm pixels)

That last camera — the 3x telephoto — is the one that most of the recent misinformation revolved around. Several reports, including one we covered yesterday, claimed that Samsung would upgrade the 10 MP zoom camera to a larger 12 MP sensor (the S5K3LD). Ice Universe firmly denied this, clarifying that Samsung will not increase resolution, and in fact, the new sensor will be slightly smaller than before (down from 1/3.52-inch to 1/3.94-inch).





A dose of reality amid wild speculation









S26 Ultra ’s body has slimmed down to 7.9mm, compared to the 8.2mm thickness of the S25 Ultra. The unchanged height of the camera bump at the 3x position, he argues, confirms that Samsung didn’t re-engineer the space needed for a new sensor. The leaker also explained why a larger sensor isn’t plausible, citing CAD-based design files that show the’s body has slimmed down to 7.9mm, compared to the 8.2mm thickness of the S25 Ultra. The unchanged height of the camera bump at the 3x position, he argues, confirms that Samsung didn’t re-engineer the space needed for a new sensor.



Ice Universe released an extended post which criticized other tipsters for sharing false information while asking fans to check facts through logical reasoning. He also addressed another circulating claim — that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would ship with a larger 5,400 mAh battery — calling it “obviously false.” The 5,000 mAh capacity had been determined as the final value since a long time ago.



If Ice Universe’s information is accurate, three of the four rear cameras will use the same sensors as the Galaxy S25 Ultra . The main and 5x telephoto lenses will receive wider apertures which would allow for more light to enter, therefore improving the image quality in low-light scenarios.



These details run counter to yesterday’s report from @chunvn8888, which claimed Samsung would replace the 10 MP telephoto sensor and introduce new adaptive photo-processing modes. While some of those software enhancements may still appear, the hardware story now looks much more conservative, which is what we are used to seeing from Samsung. These details run counter to yesterday’s report from @chunvn8888, which claimed Samsung would replace the 10 MP telephoto sensor and introduce new adaptive photo-processing modes. While some of those software enhancements may still appear, the hardware story now looks much more conservative, which is what we are used to seeing from Samsung.





As for the lack of new image sensors, the S25 Ultra already tops our Camera Score charts, so even if the S26 Ultra only brings minor camera upgrades, it will likely remain one of the The phone will likely run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which could also play a role in improving overall camera performance. Another rumored change (less significant but potentially divisive) is the return of the camera island, which might finally solve the dust buildup issue seen with the current design.As for the lack of new image sensors, the S25 Ultra already tops our Camera Score charts, so even if theonly brings minor camera upgrades, it will likely remain one of the best camera phones of the year.

