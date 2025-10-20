Samsung Galaxy S26 camera: Everything you need to know

S26

S26

Galaxy S26





Also check out: Galaxy S26 battery and charging





How many cameras does the new Galaxy S26 have? Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

You can expect a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto camera combination, plus a 12 MP selfie snapper on the front. That said, even though the hardware sounds familiar, leaks suggest that at least one of these sensors might be upgraded to improve clarity and low-light performance.



Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Ultra is keeping its 200 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide, as well as the 50 MP 5x and 10 MP 3x telephoto cameras. The selfie camera will likely come with the same 12 MP image sensor, just like on all other models.



Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Galaxy S26 Edge

The Edge stands out with its dual-camera setup, which includes the 200 MP main camera that the Ultra model has, as well as a new 50 MP ultra-wide. Despite having fewer lenses than the other models, its upgraded ultra-wide sensor should help it punch above its weight. On the front, the Edge will keep the same 12 MP selfie camera. You can expect a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto camera combination, plus a 12 MP selfie snapper on the front. That said, even though the hardware sounds familiar, leaks suggest that at least one of these sensors might be upgraded to improve clarity and low-light performance.The Ultra is keeping its 200 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide, as well as the 50 MP 5x and 10 MP 3x telephoto cameras. The selfie camera will likely come with the same 12 MP image sensor, just like on all other models.The Edge stands out with its dual-camera setup, which includes the 200 MP main camera that the Ultra model has, as well as a new 50 MP ultra-wide. Despite having fewer lenses than the other models, its upgraded ultra-wide sensor should help it punch above its weight. On the front, the Edge will keep the same 12 MP selfie camera.





Galaxy S26 camera: How many megapixels will it be?









Galaxy S26 camera upgrades Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus

may not be changing much on paper, but a well-utilized hardware tweak and smarter processing can go a long way. Rumors point to



The 12 MP selfie camera is expected to stay the same across the lineup, though Samsung could improve facial HDR and edge detection through its new



Recommended Stories



Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain its dual-telephoto setup: a 50 MP 5x periscope camera for distant subjects and a 10 MP 3x lens for portraits and mid-range zoom. The 200 MP main camera is reportedly in line for a significant upgrade. It will either get



Either change would noticeably improve low-light performance and dynamic range (the ability to preserve detail in both bright and dark areas of a shot). Both would also help produce a more natural depth effect, with stronger foreground-background separation for that pleasing, DSLR-like look.



Some leaks even suggest the return of a Theis expected to retain its dual-telephoto setup: a 50 MP 5x periscope camera for distant subjects and a 10 MP 3x lens for portraits and mid-range zoom. The 200 MP main camera is reportedly in line for a significant upgrade. It will either get a larger 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor or a faster lens with an aperture of f/1.4 , both of which would help the camera capture more light.Either change would noticeably improve low-light performance and dynamic range (the ability to preserve detail in both bright and dark areas of a shot). Both would also help produce a more natural depth effect, with stronger foreground-background separation for that pleasing, DSLR-like look.Some leaks even suggest the return of a variable aperture on the S26 Ultra , though we’d take that with a grain of salt, as there’s little evidence to support it at this stage. Samsung may not be changing much on paper, but a well-utilized hardware tweak and smarter processing can go a long way. Rumors point to an upgraded sensor for at least one of the cameras — likely the main one — which could deliver better dynamic range and better low light performance.The 12 MP selfie camera is expected to stay the same across the lineup, though Samsung could improve facial HDR and edge detection through its new One UI 8 .5 camera algorithms.Software-wise, expect refinements to Expert RAW, Virtual Aperture, and 10-bit HDR video recording, all of which are carried over from previous generations.



Galaxy S26 Edge

For a phone of its size, the S26 Edge ’s camera setup is shaping up to be impressive. While it keeps the 200 MP main camera from the



Additional software and AI upgrades

Samsung is expected to further refine its computational photography through One UI 8 .5, improving processing speed and fine-tuning AI-based tools like Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, and Drawing Assist.

For a phone of its size, the’s camera setup is shaping up to be impressive. While it keeps the 200 MP main camera from the S25 Edge , the big story is the new 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, up from the 12 MP one on the current model. This should make for a more detailed image, although the difference probably won't be that staggering without pixel peeping.Samsung is expected to further refine its computational photography through.5, improving processing speed and fine-tuning AI-based tools like Generative Edit, Audio Eraser, and Drawing Assist.





Galaxy S26 and the PhoneArena Camera Score test: Our expectations

Based on the S25 lineup’s results, here’s what we expect from the upcoming Galaxy S26 series once we test it in our custom PhoneArena Camera Score benchmark:









So there you have it! These are all the camera upgrades rumored to be coming with the S26 series so far. What we are really hoping to see, though, is an upgraded 3x telephoto camera on the S26 / S26 Plus and the S26 Ultra , as any substantial changes to that camera would skyrocket the Galaxy S series to new heights. Improvements to the video recording are also welcome, be it better video stabilization or new software features.





What do you want most from the S26 series' cameras? Let us know in the comments.





Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer