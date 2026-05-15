Did Apple's MacBook Neo accidentally build the new Googlebook?

Hardware of software?

The entire Googlebook platform seems designed around proving that AI belongs at the center of computing. Even the cursor is no longer just a cursor. Google calls it "Magic Pointer", a DeepMind-powered system that turns hovering into contextual AI actions. Hover over a date and it suggests creating an event. Point at objects and Gemini reacts to them.This actually sounds interesting, but I guess it'll drive me nuts in the beginning, so I hope there's a high level of customization.OK, a context-aware cursor could genuinely speed up workflows if implemented properly. But at the same time, it is hard not to wonder whether this is something that eventually becomes a third-party app or desktop extension anyway. Modern operating systems are flexible enough that contextual overlays and AI assistants can probably exist outside Google's ecosystem in the future.A lot of what Google showed seems software-driven rather than hardware-driven. Fair enough, but when software is the main attraction, competitors can often replicate those ideas surprisingly quickly. Like with the Liquid Glass hysteria.Still, dismissing Googlebook entirely would probably be a mistake. Google clearly understands that laptops are entering a strange new phase where traditional operating systems are starting to blend with AI assistants, cloud ecosystems and mobile experiences. The deeper Android integration alone could become genuinely useful for people already living inside Google's ecosystem.The bigger question is whether consumers actually want their laptops to become AI machines first and computers second.The biggest question is – how much would this bad boy cost? If it's priced a dollar too high, maybe it's not too early to call it a flop…