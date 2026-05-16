A whole criminal supply chain exists because Apple made iPhones too hard to steal
Phishing kits, AI voice scams, Telegram channels. It's all there.
Find my iPhone setting. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've ever wondered why a stranger texted you a suspiciously official-looking "Find My iPhone" link after your phone went missing, here's your answer. There's an entire underground economy built around one goal: getting your passcode out of you by any means necessary.
Activation Lock, Find My, and Stolen Device Protection have made the hardware almost worthless without owner cooperation. So criminals stopped trying to crack the phone and started trying to crack the person holding it. In the past, we have covered the exact playbook these scammers use, and the script has barely changed.
If your phone gets snatched, don't click any link claiming to be from Apple, and don't text back. Use a friend's device to log into iCloud, mark the phone as lost, and let Activation Lock do its job. We also have a full breakdown on what to do if your iPhone gets stolen, and it's worth bookmarking before you ever need it.
How a stolen iPhone turns into a $1,000 paydayA locked iPhone is mostly junk to a thief. According to this report, a stolen iPhone in its locked state fetches only $50 to $200, since it can really only be parted out for components. Unlock it though, and the same phone jumps to between $500 and $1,000.
That gap is the entire reason street thieves on scooters and e-bikes are snatching phones out of people's hands while they're still using them. They need the device unlocked and they need the passcode, which gives them the keys to your bank apps, Apple Pay, iCloud Keychain, and basically your entire digital life.
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It's become very evident this is no longer petty crime. The head of economic and cybercrime at London's Metropolitan Police pointed to one case where four men were caught handling over 5,000 stolen phones and draining the accounts attached to them.
Find my iPhone could be what stops thieves from making up to $1,000 on your stolen phone, if you don't fall for the scams. | Image by PhoneArena
Phishing as a paid serviceThe report describes phishing kits sold under names like "Find My iPhone Off," which generate fake Apple login pages so convincing that even tech-savvy people fall for them. One tool called iRealm even advertises "scripts" tied to Apple Pay and bundles in AI voice calling software so the scammer can phone you up sounding like Apple Support.
These services are largely traded through Telegram channels on a pay-per-use model. So the thief who grabbed your phone may not be the same person running the phishing attempt against you hours later, since that part gets outsourced.
What's the smartest move if your iPhone gets snatched on the street?
Why Apple's locked-down ecosystem is the real storyHowever, here's the takeaway most are missing. This entire criminal supply chain exists because Apple's anti-theft system genuinely works.
Activation Lock, Find My, and Stolen Device Protection have made the hardware almost worthless without owner cooperation. So criminals stopped trying to crack the phone and started trying to crack the person holding it. In the past, we have covered the exact playbook these scammers use, and the script has barely changed.
What you can actually do about itTurn Stolen Device Protection on, and set it to "Always" instead of the default. I have mine set this way on my iPhone Air, and the one-hour security delay is the closest thing to a panic button Apple has built into iOS.
If your phone gets snatched, don't click any link claiming to be from Apple, and don't text back. Use a friend's device to log into iCloud, mark the phone as lost, and let Activation Lock do its job. We also have a full breakdown on what to do if your iPhone gets stolen, and it's worth bookmarking before you ever need it.
The black market premium on unlocked iPhones is the best proof Apple's security model is working. The frustrating part is that the criminal ecosystem has simply scaled up to attack the one part of the system Apple can't patch, which is you.
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