A whole criminal supply chain exists because Apple made iPhones too hard to steal

Phishing as a paid service

The report describes phishing kits sold under names like "Find My iPhone Off," which generate fake Apple login pages so convincing that even tech-savvy people fall for them. One tool called iRealm even advertises "scripts" tied to Apple Pay and bundles in AI voice calling software so the scammer can phone you up sounding like Apple Support.These services are largely traded through Telegram channels on a pay-per-use model. So the thief who grabbed your phone may not be the same person running the phishing attempt against you hours later, since that part gets outsourced.