Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year!

A whole criminal supply chain exists because Apple made iPhones too hard to steal

Phishing kits, AI voice scams, Telegram channels. It's all there.

0
Johanna Romero
By
iOS Apple iPhone
Add as a preferred source on Google
Find my iPhone
Find my iPhone setting. | Image by PhoneArena
If you've ever wondered why a stranger texted you a suspiciously official-looking "Find My iPhone" link after your phone went missing, here's your answer. There's an entire underground economy built around one goal: getting your passcode out of you by any means necessary.

How a stolen iPhone turns into a $1,000 payday

A locked iPhone is mostly junk to a thief. According to this report, a stolen iPhone in its locked state fetches only $50 to $200, since it can really only be parted out for components. Unlock it though, and the same phone jumps to between $500 and $1,000.

That gap is the entire reason street thieves on scooters and e-bikes are snatching phones out of people's hands while they're still using them. They need the device unlocked and they need the passcode, which gives them the keys to your bank apps, Apple Pay, iCloud Keychain, and basically your entire digital life.

Recommended For You
It's become very evident this is no longer petty crime. The head of economic and cybercrime at London's Metropolitan Police pointed to one case where four men were caught handling over 5,000 stolen phones and draining the accounts attached to them.


Phishing as a paid service

The report describes phishing kits sold under names like "Find My iPhone Off," which generate fake Apple login pages so convincing that even tech-savvy people fall for them. One tool called iRealm even advertises "scripts" tied to Apple Pay and bundles in AI voice calling software so the scammer can phone you up sounding like Apple Support.

These services are largely traded through Telegram channels on a pay-per-use model. So the thief who grabbed your phone may not be the same person running the phishing attempt against you hours later, since that part gets outsourced.

What's the smartest move if your iPhone gets snatched on the street?
13 Votes


Why Apple's locked-down ecosystem is the real story

However, here's the takeaway most are missing. This entire criminal supply chain exists because Apple's anti-theft system genuinely works.

Activation Lock, Find My, and Stolen Device Protection have made the hardware almost worthless without owner cooperation. So criminals stopped trying to crack the phone and started trying to crack the person holding it. In the past, we have covered the exact playbook these scammers use, and the script has barely changed.

What you can actually do about it

Turn Stolen Device Protection on, and set it to "Always" instead of the default. I have mine set this way on my iPhone Air, and the one-hour security delay is the closest thing to a panic button Apple has built into iOS.

If your phone gets snatched, don't click any link claiming to be from Apple, and don't text back. Use a friend's device to log into iCloud, mark the phone as lost, and let Activation Lock do its job. We also have a full breakdown on what to do if your iPhone gets stolen, and it's worth bookmarking before you ever need it.

The black market premium on unlocked iPhones is the best proof Apple's security model is working. The frustrating part is that the criminal ecosystem has simply scaled up to attack the one part of the system Apple can't patch, which is you.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs iPhone 17 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
T-Mobile walks back two changes customers and employees couldn't stand
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
Google Pixel 11: 6 features set to outshine the iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
OnePlus phones are vanishing from Best Buy, and the replacement is poetic
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
T-Mobile 5G about to leap ahead of AT&T and Verizon again
OK, I'll make sure not to shoot any people with the Sony Xperia 1 VIII
OK, I'll make sure not to shoot any people with the Sony Xperia 1 VIII
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
Apple Watch Series 11 becomes even more tempting after $100 price cut
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
2nm chipsets will steal the show, but here's why we should pay attention to the 3nm Dimensity 8600
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Compact size, hyper power: the Iniu P63 can charge a laptop!
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
Adventurous Galaxy S26 series users will get their first taste of One UI 9 goodies 'this week'
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
It’s not too late to score a Galaxy S26 with a tempting discount
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off
The Galaxy Tab S11 suddenly became even cheaper at a huge $250 off