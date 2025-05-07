Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Carrier-provided satellite connectivity was introduced in iOS 18 for iPhone 14 and newer models earlier this year. Now, with the release of iOS 18.5 Release Candidate version, Apple is adding the iPhone 13 lineup to the supported devices for the feature.
Yep, this means the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to access satellite features offered by carriers. Such services include T-Mobile's Starlink-powered satellite connectivity.
It's worth noting that this is not the Emergency SOS via satellite feature, offered by Apple on the newer devices. This update is specifically related to satellite connectivity that mobile carriers are offering, not the phone itself. Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature requires specific hardware in the iPhone 14 or newer, and it is not reliant on carrier networks.
Different from Apple's Emergency SOS feature, carrier-provided satellite services act more like our usual cellular connections and require a plan to work. In the U.S., T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX's Starlink to offer satellite-based internet connectivity to places where there's no access to conventional networks. Right now, the service is in beta until July.
T-Mobile's Starlink partnership was announced in January of this year. Recently, the carrier reduced the monthly price for the service from $20 to $10 a month for AT&T and Verizon customers.
As for other phones, Galaxy S23 and newer, Pixel 9 and newer, and others also support carrier-provided satellite connectivity. The fact that the iPhone 13 models are joining the fun is somewhat exceptional, as these phones were released all the way back in 2021. But hey, iPhones are known for their longevity, and with iOS 18.5, this would once again be highlighted, won't it?
Newer models, like the iPhone 14 and up, have enjoyed the feature since iOS 18.3, and now, the iPhone 13 models will be joining in the fun.
The iPhone 13. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Also, this update doesn't automatically install Starlink on every iPhone, it just provides support for services like Starlink.
However, any iPhone users with any carrier can register to test the service before it's officially launched. You can still buy access to it even if you're not a T-Mobile customer.
