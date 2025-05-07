Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Guess what? T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service is now coming on iPhone 13
Carrier-provided satellite connectivity was introduced in iOS 18 for iPhone 14 and newer models earlier this year. Now, with the release of iOS 18.5 Release Candidate version, Apple is adding the iPhone 13 lineup to the supported devices for the feature.

Yep, this means the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to access satellite features offered by carriers. Such services include T-Mobile's Starlink-powered satellite connectivity.

Newer models, like the iPhone 14 and up, have enjoyed the feature since iOS 18.3, and now, the iPhone 13 models will be joining in the fun.

It's worth noting that this is not the Emergency SOS via satellite feature, offered by Apple on the newer devices. This update is specifically related to satellite connectivity that mobile carriers are offering, not the phone itself. Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature requires specific hardware in the iPhone 14 or newer, and it is not reliant on carrier networks.


Also, this update doesn't automatically install Starlink on every iPhone, it just provides support for services like Starlink.

Different from Apple's Emergency SOS feature, carrier-provided satellite services act more like our usual cellular connections and require a plan to work. In the U.S., T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX's Starlink to offer satellite-based internet connectivity to places where there's no access to conventional networks. Right now, the service is in beta until July.

However, any iPhone users with any carrier can register to test the service before it's officially launched. You can still buy access to it even if you're not a T-Mobile customer.

T-Mobile's Starlink partnership was announced in January of this year. Recently, the carrier reduced the monthly price for the service from $20 to $10 a month for AT&T and Verizon customers.

As for other phones, Galaxy S23 and newer, Pixel 9 and newer, and others also support carrier-provided satellite connectivity. The fact that the iPhone 13 models are joining the fun is somewhat exceptional, as these phones were released all the way back in 2021. But hey, iPhones are known for their longevity, and with iOS 18.5, this would once again be highlighted, won't it?
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful
T-Mobile users with old Samsung phones get the notification they were waiting for but be careful

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera: All you need to know
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Samsung is tipped to bid for an unlikely title with the incredibly thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 this year
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
Is your phone charging slowly? Your charger isn’t the problem… unless it is
iPhone 17 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
iPhone 17 Battery and Charging: All expected changes
Pixel 10 Battery and Charging: Expected upgrades
Pixel 10 Battery and Charging: Expected upgrades
Compact Pixel 9 gets a limited-time $200 discount on Amazon
Compact Pixel 9 gets a limited-time $200 discount on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless