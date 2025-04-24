Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

T-Mobile is celebrating phenomenal Q1 with surprise Starlink announcement

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile Q1 2025 results satellite
T-Mobile today announced its financials for the first quarter of 2025, which it says was not only its best Q1 ever, but also the best quarter anyone has had in the industry.

The company gained 1.3 million new postpaid customers, outpacing its wireless rivals. Out of these, 495,000 were new postpaid customers and 424,000 were new internet customers.

Naturally, the industry-beating performance earned it industry-leading financial growth, with services revenue growing 5 percent year-over-year to $16.9 billion and postpaid revenue jumping 8 percent to $13.6 billion. The company's profit grew 24 percent compared to the year-ago quarter to $3.0 billion.



T-Mobile also claims to be the only carrier in the US to operate a satellite network that works on most modern smartphones, though Verizon and AT&T may dispute that. The company is still vague about how many people have signed up for its direct-to-cell service and has only said that it's used by hundreds of thousands of users. That said, the company previously said that it had tens of thousands of users, which means the demand for the service is growing.

T-Mobile's satellite service is in beta right now, but CEO Mike Sievert says it will launch in July. The company has also reduced the monthly price from the previously announced rate of $20 to $10 for AT&T and Verizon customers.

T-Mobile says that it's the only carrier in the company to deploy a 5G Advanced network, a new 5G standard built on the company's 5G standalone (5G SA) network. It uses technologies such as carrier aggregation (combining spectrum from different frequency bands to boost speed and capacity), RedCap (Reduced Capability) 5G for IoT and wearable applications, and L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput) for reducing latency or minimizing delays. It's a significant upgrade to 5G and will enable new use cases. In simpler words, 5G Advanced allows T-Mobile to make its 5G network more efficient and reliable.

The company also boasted about its various records, such as being crowned by Opensignal as the company with the fastest download speeds among carriers in large countries and having the best 5G availability according to RootMetrics.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer after hefty discount at the official store
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
Some Pixel users are experiencing major issues after installing the April update
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
AT&T gains 324,000 new subscribers in the face of Verizon losing 289,000
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
Google to reduce Pixel lock screen clutter with new At a Glance placement in latest Android 16 beta
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
AT&T and Verizon confirm they will pass the cost of tariffs to their customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless