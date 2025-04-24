T-Mobile is celebrating phenomenal Q1 with surprise Starlink announcement
T-Mobile today announced its financials for the first quarter of 2025, which it says was not only its best Q1 ever, but also the best quarter anyone has had in the industry.
The company gained 1.3 million new postpaid customers, outpacing its wireless rivals. Out of these, 495,000 were new postpaid customers and 424,000 were new internet customers.
Naturally, the industry-beating performance earned it industry-leading financial growth, with services revenue growing 5 percent year-over-year to $16.9 billion and postpaid revenue jumping 8 percent to $13.6 billion. The company's profit grew 24 percent compared to the year-ago quarter to $3.0 billion.
T-Mobile Q1 2025 results
T-Mobile also claims to be the only carrier in the US to operate a satellite network that works on most modern smartphones, though Verizon and AT&T may dispute that. The company is still vague about how many people have signed up for its direct-to-cell service and has only said that it's used by hundreds of thousands of users. That said, the company previously said that it had tens of thousands of users, which means the demand for the service is growing.
T-Mobile's satellite service is in beta right now, but CEO Mike Sievert says it will launch in July. The company has also reduced the monthly price from the previously announced rate of $20 to $10 for AT&T and Verizon customers.
T-Mobile says that it's the only carrier in the company to deploy a 5G Advanced network, a new 5G standard built on the company's 5G standalone (5G SA) network. It uses technologies such as carrier aggregation (combining spectrum from different frequency bands to boost speed and capacity), RedCap (Reduced Capability) 5G for IoT and wearable applications, and L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable throughput) for reducing latency or minimizing delays. It's a significant upgrade to 5G and will enable new use cases. In simpler words, 5G Advanced allows T-Mobile to make its 5G network more efficient and reliable.
The company also boasted about its various records, such as being crowned by Opensignal as the company with the fastest download speeds among carriers in large countries and having the best 5G availability according to RootMetrics.
