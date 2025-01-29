T-Mobile and Starlink partnership and connectivity explained
The T-Mobile Starlink partnership is upon us: the beta testing is underway already; we expect the official satellite-to-cell service option to be mass available in some months time.
There's no official date for T-Mobile's satellite program nation-wide rollout, but as soon as enough feedback is received, it will happen. There's no more time to lose.
We've waited long enough: this collaboration was announced as early as 2022. T-Mobile promised to offer text coverage across the continental US, Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters, even outside its network thanks to SpaceX's satellite launches.
Now, T-Mobile claims there are "330 and counting" satellites launched – "and more launching each month".
For the time being, the T-Mobile Starlink is free – but that's just for the beta testing period, mind you. When the satellite service is officially launched, it will cost some additional $$$ to use. But if you need it, you'll surely pay for it, as it will prove indispensable.
After all, T-Mobile is promising something extraordinary here: a satellite connectivity service even for phones that do not have built-in hardware for satellite connectivity.
In essence, Starlink's low-orbit satellites will fill in when the ordinary, well-known surface-installed towers and cells are nowhere near. Think of remote, rural areas – or national parks, mountains, deserts, or parts of the ocean. So, the new service will be basically "cell towers in space", a.k.a. Direct-to-Cell satellites.
The goal is to eliminate dead zones by providing coverage for the 500,000 square miles of land in the US not covered by earth-bound cell towers – an area bigger than Spain and France… combined.
It sounds great: as long as you see the sky above, you can get T-Mobile connectivity.
Let's dive deeper!
The T-Mobile and SpaceX satellite partnership
Image credit – T-Mobile
If the T-Mobile SpaceX collaboration goes as planned, it will be one of the better achievements of humanity: I'm sure we'll enjoy satellite connectivity in the (not very distant) future en masse.
T-Mobile's partnership with SpaceX is part of the telco's Coverage Above and Beyond plan that's designed to eliminate zones across the US with no mobile coverage by integrating Starlink's satellite network with T-Mobile's wireless service.
Near-total coverage is what both companies are after, even to the most remote areas that traditional cellular networks cannot reach due to terrain challenges, land-use restrictions… or sheer distance.
Currently, over 500,000 square miles of the US, along with large ocean areas, lack cell service from any provider. This collaboration seeks to change that by using Starlink satellites to connect directly to mobile phones without requiring new equipment.
As T-Mobile clarifies, customers' existing devices should work with the new network, ensuring connectivity in places like mountain ranges, deserts, national parks, and rural dead zones.
The service will initially support text messaging, including SMS, MMS (and some compatible messaging apps), and that's what the beta testing phase is focused on. Eventually, T-Mobile and SpaceX aim to expand to voice and data coverage, offering a full satellite-to-cellular experience, but I wouldn't bet any amount of money on this happening in 2025.
It's worth mentioning that beyond the US, T-Mobile is inviting global carriers to join the initiative, aiming to create a worldwide network without dead zones. Now that's ambitious.
How does Starlink work?
Image credit – Starlink
Starlink is a satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, one of Elon Musk's most important companies. Starlink is designed to provide high-speed internet access, especially in remote and rural areas where traditional internet options are limited or unavailable.
Instead of relying on underground cables or cell towers, Starlink uses a network of small satellites that orbit the Earth at low altitudes. These satellites receive signals from ground stations and relay them to user terminals, which are small satellite dishes that connect to a Wi-Fi router. This allows users to access the internet from almost anywhere with a clear view of the sky.
One of Starlink's main advantages is low latency, meaning there is little delay in data transmission. This is because its satellites orbit much closer to Earth than traditional satellite internet providers, resulting in faster speeds and better performance for activities like video calls and online gaming.
The service is available in different T-Mobile plans, including options for homes, businesses, and even vehicles. Users must purchase a Starlink kit, which includes a dish and router, and pay a monthly subscription fee. While weather conditions like heavy rain or snow can temporarily affect performance, the system is designed to function in various climates.
Of course, the T-Mobile Starlink service project won't require you to bring along a dish and router:
The vast majority of smartphones already on T-Mobile’s network will be compatible with the new service using the device’s existing radio. No extra equipment to buy.
– T-Mobile Newsroom, August 2022
As far as speed goes, Starlink offers speeds of 50 to 250 Mbps, while 5G can reach 1 Gbps or more, depending on coverage.
5G is usually faster and more stable in urban areas with good infrastructure. Starlink, using satellites instead of towers, is better for rural or remote locations with limited 5G access.
Where 5G is strong, it’s the better option. Where it’s weak or unavailable, Starlink is a good alternative.
It remains to be seen how fast a phone would connect and send texts on the T-Mobile Starlink satellite service, but don't expect anything too crazy. At least not in the beginning.
Benefits of T-Mobile's satellite connectivity
Image credit – T-Mobile
T-Mobile's Starlink mobile service aims to bring satellite-based connectivity to areas where traditional cell towers cannot reach. That's quite the achievement.
By using satellites instead of ground-based infrastructure, the service eliminates dead zones, allowing customers to stay connected even in remote locations. And, as we've pointed out above, one of Starlink's main advantages is low latency.
Low latency is crucial for mobile connectivity because it determines how quickly data travels between a device and the network. Latency is the time delay between sending a request and receiving a response. The lower the latency, the faster and more responsive the connection feels.
For activities like web browsing or sending messages, high latency may not be too noticeable. However, for video calls, online gaming, and real-time applications, low latency is essential to prevent lag and interruptions. This is what makes smooth streaming, fast-loading web pages, and instant app responses possible.
You know what's best about the T-Mobile Starlink project? It's that, unlike conventional satellite phones, this service is promised to work with most existing T-Mobile smartphones, requiring no additional hardware. Initially, it will support messaging, with plans to expand to voice and data in the future.
Enhanced coverage in remote and rural areas
Image credit – T-Mobile
Many people in rural and isolated regions struggle with poor or no cellular service. Many of us, city folks, strive for the great outdoors; we are desperate to go to a place with no notifications and e-mails. But for people living in isolated regions, it's no fun.
The Starlink phone service for T-Mobile's customers may very well bridge this gap, offering coverage in mountains, deserts, national parks, and ocean areas. Whether for work, travel, or daily communication, users in these locations will no longer be cut off from the network. This is especially useful for those living in sparsely populated areas where traditional carriers fail to provide reliable service.
Emergency connectivity during crises
The Starlink Direct-to-Cell service is absolutely crucial in times of emergency and during natural disasters, as recent tragedies in the US proved. When there are infrastructure failures, cell towers can be damaged, leaving people without communication. T-Mobile's satellite service could literally save lives by letting users send messages and request help, even when ground networks are down.
This technology provides an extra layer of safety in emergencies, helping first responders and those in need stay connected when it matters most.
Things that are NOT allowed: