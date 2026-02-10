YouTube Music launches an AI-based customized playlist feature

YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature



Here's how to use it:



1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music

2. Select "AI…"





YouTube Music is not the only music streamer that uses AI to help you build a playlist. Spotify's Prompted Playlist also uses natural language to allow users to "micromanage playlists." You can ask that a playlist include songs based on your current mood and your listening history. Spotify shows an example that has a user say, "I need a 30 minute playlist of chill, calming songs to make my commute less stressful. It should only feature songs I haven't heard before so that I can also use this time to discover new music."

Here's how much a YouTube Music premium subscription costs





Again, YouTube Music's AI-generated playlists require a YouTube Music premium subscription which includes ad-free music, background play, and offline downloads. The premium subscription is offered at the following prices:





Individual-$10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Family-$16.99 per month (Up to six people per household).

Student-$5.49 per month. Requires annual verification from SheerID.





A better way to approach this is to pay for a YouTube premium subscription because it includes ad-free videos, offline video downloads, background play for the main YouTube app and everything offered in the premium YouTube Music subscription. Pricing for a YouTube video premium subscription is: