YouTube Music launches an AI-based customized playlist feature
Google has added a feature to YouTube Music to help you build s playlist based on your mood.
Just the other day, we told you that a YouTube Music premium subscription was now required for some users to see song lyrics, a feature that had been previously free. We write that only "some users" are affected because Google later stated that this paywall for lyrics is "an experiment" and added that "The majority of our global users will not see any changes to the lyrics feature."
Google uses Gemini AI to help you create a YouTube Music playlist
We appreciate the transparency from Google, but how did Google determine which customers would suddenly have to pay for a feature that had always been free? Google has also added a new AI-based feature to YouTube Music and this will require a premium subscription to the music streaming app. With the help of Gemini, users will be able to create a playlist based on their current mood as described in natural language to the integrated AI prompt in the YouTube Music app. The feature is already rolling out on the iOS and Android version of the app.
To use the new feature, open the YouTube Music app and tap the Library tab at the bottom of the screen. Once you do that, you'll tap on the "New" button that will show up in the bottom-right corner of the page. If you have a premium subscription to YouTube Music, you'll see an option for AI Playlist appear. Tap on it and describe the mood you are trying to convey with the music you want for your customized playlist. You can use natural language and choose to use voice to say the mood you are looking for your music to express, or you can choose another input such as typing in your mood to the prompt.
YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature— Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026
Here's how to use it:
1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music
2. Select “AI… pic.twitter.com/YR1GVCqwvu
YouTube Music is not the only music streamer that uses AI to help you build a playlist. Spotify's Prompted Playlist also uses natural language to allow users to "micromanage playlists." You can ask that a playlist include songs based on your current mood and your listening history. Spotify shows an example that has a user say, "I need a 30 minute playlist of chill, calming songs to make my commute less stressful. It should only feature songs I haven't heard before so that I can also use this time to discover new music."
Here's how much a YouTube Music premium subscription costs
Again, YouTube Music's AI-generated playlists require a YouTube Music premium subscription which includes ad-free music, background play, and offline downloads. The premium subscription is offered at the following prices:
- Individual-$10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.
- Family-$16.99 per month (Up to six people per household).
- Student-$5.49 per month. Requires annual verification from SheerID.
A better way to approach this is to pay for a YouTube premium subscription because it includes ad-free videos, offline video downloads, background play for the main YouTube app and everything offered in the premium YouTube Music subscription. Pricing for a YouTube video premium subscription is:
- Individual-$13.99 per month or $139.99 for the year.
- Family-$22.99 per month (Up to six people per household).
- Student-$7.99 per month.
- Premium Lite-$7.99 per month. This tier removes ads from videos but does not include YouTube Music Premium features or background play.
Google adds Gemini to many of its apps including YouTube
Google has been adding Gemini AI icon on many of its apps. I just noticed one recently on the YouTube Floating Action Bar underneath the scrubber (aka the progress bar) in landscape. Tap on the Gemini icon while watching a video and an "Ask panel" will open on the right side with several preset queries you can submit with a simple tap. These questions ask for a summary of what is happening on the video, recommended related content, and more. A prompt is at the bottom ready for you to ask anything.
The red circle shows the location of the Gemini icon in the YouTube app. | Image credit-PhoneArena
For example, in the video I was watching from "A Hard Day's Night," I asked Gemini about the acoustic guitar played by John Lennon and was able to confirm that it was a Gibson J-160E. The response also explained that on the recording, Lennon was playing his short scale Rickenbacker 325 electric guitar (which I have played myself at times).
Would you pay for a YouTube Music premium subscription for this feature?
Personally, as a big fan of the "AI as a digital assistant" trend, having Gemini available on most Google apps is something that you should be taking advantage of, not worrying about.
