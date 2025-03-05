It's no surprise! A majority of iPhone and Galaxy users say AI is worthless

If you were to ask a random person on the street what the big buzzword in mobile tech has been for the past couple of years, they would probably say "artificial intelligence." Samsung Google , and Apple have heavily promoted their respective AI features as Galaxy AI , Google AI, and Apple Intelligence . While there are useful AI features found in all three, it appears that the vast majority of smartphone users really aren't interested in artificial intelligence.

Most iPhone and Galaxy smartphone owners see little value in AI







73% of iPhone users and a whopping 87% of Samsung Galaxy handset users . 15.4% of iPhone users said that Apple Intelligence is better than Galaxy AI which was deemed better by 5.9% of iOS users. 32% said that neither one is better and 46.7% said they didn't know enough about AI to select which one is superior to the other. A survey published by SellCell, an online platform that helps consumers sell used smartphones, reveals that found "little to no value" in the AI capabilities of their devices . 15.4% of iPhone users said thatis better thanwhich was deemed better by 5.9% of iOS users. 32% said that neither one is better and 46.7% said they didn't know enough about AI to select which one is superior to the other.









Those using a Samsung Galaxy phone have a different opinion as you might expect. Only 3.8% of these consumers thought that Apple Intelligence was better than Galaxy AI , but only 7.8% were willing to say that Galaxy AI tops Apple Intelligence . 75.4% responded that neither one is better than the other, and 13% said that they did not know enough about AI to answer.





Despite the above figures, 47.6% of iPhone users said that AI was a 'very' or 'somewhat' important factor when purchasing a new phone. Only 23.7% of Samsung phone users replied with the same answer. While 16.8% of iPhone users said that they would consider switching to Samsung if the latter offered improved AI features, only 9.7% of Samsung users would switch to Apple under the same circumstances.

Neither Apple nor Samsung users are eager to pay for a subscription to use AI, something that has been talked about. Nearly three times the number of iPhone users (11.6%) would pay for AI features compared to Samsung users (4%). 86.5% and 94.5% of iPhone and Galaxy users respectively said that they won't pay for an AI subscription.





Among iPhone owners, the most popular AI feature was Writing Tools , used by 72% of iPhone-using respondents. With Writing Tools, AI is tasked with proofreading text, writing text in different styles, and more. 54% have tried Notification Summaries which uses AI to summarize Lock Screen notifications. Other features mentioned include Priority Messages in the native Mail app (44.5%), Clean up in the native Photos app (29.1%), and Smart Reply in the native Mail and Messages apps (20.9%).





A huge majority of Samsung AI users have tried the self-explanatory Circle to Search feature (82.1%). Other Galaxy AI faves include Photo Assist (55.5%), Chat Assist (28.8%), Note Assist (17.4%), and Browsing Assist (11.6%).



What is holding back iPhone and Galaxy users with a model supporting AI from using the feature more?







So why aren't more iPhone users with a model supporting AI engaging with Apple Intelligence ? 57.6% say that they haven't updated to the latest software, 36.7% do not find Apple Intelligence to be useful, and 18.2% say that AI is not accurate. Of the Samsung owners who were asked the same question, 44.2% found AI not to be useful while 35.5% said it wasn't accurate. Privacy and security concerns kept 30.1% of surveyed Galaxy owners from using AI while 19.7% haven't updated their software to the required version.





Apple might be a little nervous to see that the number of iPhone users loyal to the brand has declined from 92% in 2021 to 78.9%. Samsung has also seen a decline in this category as 67.2% would describe themselves as loyal to the brand. That is down from the 74% who considered themselves loyal to Samsung in 2021.



