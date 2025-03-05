GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
It's no surprise! A majority of iPhone and Galaxy users say AI is worthless

A Mac, iPad, and iPhone each display an Apple Intelligence feature on their screens.
If you were to ask a random person on the street what the big buzzword in mobile tech has been for the past couple of years, they would probably say "artificial intelligence." Samsung, Google, and Apple have heavily promoted their respective AI features as Galaxy AI, Google AI, and Apple Intelligence. While there are useful AI features found in all three, it appears that the vast majority of smartphone users really aren't interested in artificial intelligence.

Most iPhone and Galaxy smartphone owners see little value in AI


A survey published by SellCell, an online platform that helps consumers sell used smartphones, reveals that 73% of iPhone users and a whopping 87% of Samsung Galaxy handset users found "little to no value" in the AI capabilities of their devices. 15.4% of iPhone users said that Apple Intelligence is better than Galaxy AI which was deemed better by 5.9% of iOS users. 32% said that neither one is better and 46.7% said they didn't know enough about AI to select which one is superior to the other.

Graph shows which Apple Intelligence features have been used by copatible iPhone owners.
Most iPhone users with a model supporting AI have used the Writing Tools feature. | Image credit-SellCell

Those using a Samsung Galaxy phone have a different opinion as you might expect. Only 3.8% of these consumers thought that Apple Intelligence was better than Galaxy AI, but only 7.8% were willing to say that Galaxy AI tops Apple Intelligence. 75.4% responded that neither one is better than the other, and 13% said that they did not know enough about AI to answer.

Despite the above figures, 47.6% of iPhone users said that AI was a 'very' or 'somewhat' important factor when purchasing a new phone. Only 23.7% of Samsung phone users replied with the same answer. While 16.8% of iPhone users said that they would consider switching to Samsung if the latter offered improved AI features, only 9.7% of Samsung users would switch to Apple under the same circumstances.

Neither Apple nor Samsung users are eager to pay for a subscription to use AI, something that has been talked about. Nearly three times the number of iPhone users (11.6%) would pay for AI features compared to Samsung users (4%). 86.5% and 94.5% of iPhone and Galaxy users respectively said that they won't pay for an AI subscription.

Among iPhone owners, the most popular AI feature was Writing Tools, used by 72% of iPhone-using respondents. With Writing Tools, AI is tasked with proofreading text, writing text in different styles, and more. 54% have tried Notification Summaries which uses AI to summarize Lock Screen notifications. Other features mentioned include Priority Messages in the native Mail app (44.5%), Clean up in the native Photos app (29.1%), and Smart Reply in the native Mail and Messages apps (20.9%).

A huge majority of Samsung AI users have tried the self-explanatory Circle to Search feature (82.1%). Other Galaxy AI faves include Photo Assist (55.5%), Chat Assist (28.8%), Note Assist (17.4%), and Browsing Assist (11.6%).

What is holding back iPhone and Galaxy users with a model supporting AI from using the feature more?


So why aren't more iPhone users with a model supporting AI engaging with Apple Intelligence? 57.6% say that they haven't updated to the latest software, 36.7% do not find Apple Intelligence to be useful, and 18.2% say that AI is not accurate. Of the Samsung owners who were asked the same question, 44.2% found AI not to be useful while 35.5% said it wasn't accurate. Privacy and security concerns kept 30.1% of surveyed Galaxy owners from using AI while 19.7% haven't updated their software to the required version.

Recommended Stories
Graph shows the most used Galaxy AI features on compatible Galaxy handsets.
A huge percentage of Galaxy AI users have tried Circle to Search." |-Image credit-SellCell

Apple might be a little nervous to see that the number of iPhone users loyal to the brand has declined from 92% in 2021 to 78.9%. Samsung has also seen a decline in this category as 67.2% would describe themselves as loyal to the brand. That is down from the 74% who considered themselves loyal to Samsung in 2021.

The survey featured the response of over 2,000 smartphone users including more than 1,000 with an iPhone running Apple Intelligence (iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max). The respondents also included over 1,000 Samsung Galaxy users with an AI-enabled device (Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Flip4). Additionally, those answering the survey were 18 and over, and live in the U.S.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Loading Comments...

