Android Google

Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider

Anam Hamid
By
Jun 28, 2021, 9:20 PM
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
Back in April, Google said that the Pixel 5a would follow the same announcement time frame as the Pixel 4a. This was in response to rumors that said the handset had been canceled due to the global chip shortage.

Still, there was apparently some truth to those reports, as Google has said the Pixel 5a will only be available in the US and Japan.

Pixel 5a will be released in August


Rumor mills have been relatively quiet about the budget phone off late and there is also no evidence that it has entered production. That's not typical of a device that's a little over a month away from launch.

This makes you wonder if Google will adhere to its plan of introducing the phone in August. After all, semiconductor scarcity has reportedly forced Samsung to cancel one device and delay another. Xiaomi and Apple have been affected too.

Thankfully for Google Pixel fans, the company has not abandoned the launch, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the Pixel 5a will be announced in August. It will hit the shelves the same month.

For reference, the Pixel 4a was unveiled on August 3, 2020, and was released on August 20. It was available in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, and Taiwan.

Rumors indicate that the Pixel 5a will be a slightly updated version of the Pixel 4a 5G with largely the same core specs. That may have something to do with the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which are supposedly going to be this year's true big releases and look set to be one of the best Android phones of 2021.

The phones seem to have Google's undivided attention. Not only are they rumored to flaunt a revamped design and improved camera system, but also an in-house chipset. They are expected in the last quarter of the year.

