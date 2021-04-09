Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Google

The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 09, 2021, 10:13 AM
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled
Google Pixel 5a renders

Two months after the mid-range Pixel 5a leaked in full, Google has reportedly made the decision to cancel the upcoming smartphone due to the ongoing global chip shortage, which has been affecting most major electronics companies.

Google has reportedly canceled the Pixel 5a


The news of the Pixel 5a’s cancelation arrives courtesy of Jon Prosser and follows a decision that was allegedly made as recently as this morning. Google plans to continue selling the current-gen Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G throughout 2021.

Whether this is good or bad news is up for debate. The leaked CAD-based Pixel 5a renders suggested the phone would simply be an updated version of the Pixel 4a 5G, already an impressive device considering its price.

In fact, it currently sits on PhoneArena’s list of best budget 5G phones and arguably features some of the best cameras and software support in its price range, if not of any phone. As a reminder, the Pixel 4a 5G retails at $499 in the US and offers Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, 128GB of storage, a 6.2-inch punch-hole display, and stereo speakers.

A Pixel 5a announcement was expected at Google I/O next month or in early June, but the focus of Google’s developer event should now be Android 12 and potentially the Pixel Watch, which is rumored to be on the way.

