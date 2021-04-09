The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled
Google Pixel 5a renders
Two months after the mid-range Pixel 5a leaked in full, Google has reportedly made the decision to cancel the upcoming smartphone due to the ongoing global chip shortage, which has been affecting most major electronics companies.
Google has reportedly canceled the Pixel 5a
The news of the Pixel 5a’s cancelation arrives courtesy of Jon Prosser and follows a decision that was allegedly made as recently as this morning. Google plans to continue selling the current-gen Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G throughout 2021.
In fact, it currently sits on PhoneArena’s list of best budget 5G phones and arguably features some of the best cameras and software support in its price range, if not of any phone. As a reminder, the Pixel 4a 5G retails at $499 in the US and offers Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G, 128GB of storage, a 6.2-inch punch-hole display, and stereo speakers.
A Pixel 5a announcement was expected at Google I/O next month or in early June, but the focus of Google’s developer event should now be Android 12 and potentially the Pixel Watch, which is rumored to be on the way.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 5a leaks (6 updates)
-
Now reading
9 April The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled
-
30 March The processor powering the upcoming Pixel 5a (5G) and Pixel 6 might be already here
-
9 March The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked
-
22 February Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
-
6 August Google's Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and first foldable Pixel may already be in the works