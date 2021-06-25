The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage

The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage0
The Galaxy S21 FE might get released only in the US and Europe
The reported limited release of the S21 FE is stated to be due to chip shortage. More specifically, we are talking here about the Snapdragon 888 that’s most likely going to power the model. Financial News states the phone could be released in October, but Samsung may be releasing it only in Europe and the US.
A Samsung Electronics partner official reportedly said the phone was initially scheduled for an August release, but now, it will be released in Europe and the States in October. He added that the S21 Fe will most probably not be released in other countries apart from the mentioned above.
The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come after the S20 FE gained a lot of popularity. It is expected to be basically a stripped-down version of the S21 series, with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
