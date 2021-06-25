$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android

The Galaxy S21 FE might not get released in some markets due to chip shortage

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Jun 25, 2021, 1:45 AM
There have been loads of reports and rumors about the release of the Galaxy S21 FE recently. We have heard Samsung will need to most likely delay the release of the phone, and now, we hear another report from Korea’s news website Financial News stating that the S21 FE will be released only in certain markets, and not globally.

The Galaxy S21 FE might get released only in the US and Europe


The reported limited release of the S21 FE is stated to be due to chip shortage. More specifically, we are talking here about the Snapdragon 888 that’s most likely going to power the model. Financial News states the phone could be released in October, but Samsung may be releasing it only in Europe and the US.

A Samsung Electronics partner official reportedly said the phone was initially scheduled for an August release, but now, it will be released in Europe and the States in October. He added that the S21 Fe will most probably not be released in other countries apart from the mentioned above.

This, though, comes with the uncertainty of the situation and the release in October could also be postponed if the situation over at the production foundries does not improve. The industry official said that the October release cannot be guaranteed either. Reportedly, Samsung has stated that none of these decisions have been confirmed at this stage.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come after the S20 FE gained a lot of popularity. It is expected to be basically a stripped-down version of the S21 series, with a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

