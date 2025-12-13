T-Mobile caps off 2025 with another feather in its cap
T-Mobile's T-Life app was one of the most popular apps of 2025.
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T-Mobile's T-Life app was one of the top apps on the Apple App Store in 2025.
T-Life was the 14th most popular free app on the App Store this year, above Telegram and just three places below Facebook.
T-Life skyrockets in popularity
T-Mobile's T-Life was one of the most downloaded apps in the US in 2025. | Image Credit - Apple
T-Life was the 14th most popular free app on the App Store this year, above Telegram and just three places below Facebook.
T-Life topped the Lifestyle section. | Image Credit - Apple
It was number one in the Lifestyle category, beating apps like Pinterest, Ring, and Amazon Alexa.
That's notable because the app was only released last year and is primarily aimed at T-Mobile users. During the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference 2025, T-Mobile revealed that the app had been downloaded more than 90 million times.
The app is effectively mandatory for T-Mobile users
While it's commendable that T-Life was one of the most downloaded apps this year, it's worth pointing out that T-Life isn't a voluntary download for T-Mobile users, but a requirement. That's because the carrier has mandated the use of the app for transactions and activities that were typically handled by its staff. Everything from account management to upgrades is now routed through the app.
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It's not just T-Mobile users who are downloading the app. T-Mobile's controversial Switching Made Easy feature, which lets AT&T and Verizon users join its network in 15 minutes, is also built into the app. As T-Mobile allegedly holds the position of the number one carrier in the US by subscriber base, customers who migrated from rival carriers likely played a significant role in boosting T-Life's download count.
Since its launch in 2024, T-Life has been assimilating features from other T-Mobile apps. It's now a one-stop solution for T-Mobile users and pretty much unavoidable, considering it's even required for in-store transactions.
T-Life is central to digital transformation, one of CEO Srini Gopalan's main priorities.
Does T-Life deserve to be on the list?
Yes, it has made my life easy.
18.67%
No, T-Mobile forced us to download it.
66.18%
Yes, but still needs improvements.
15.15%
Accolades aren't everything
While T-Life offers convenience by letting customers manage nearly everything without having to set foot in T-Mobile's stores, there has been resistance to it. Many customers didn't want T-Mobile to force the app on them, but the carrier persisted, and T-Life is now a chart-topping app. T-Mobile has been working on making the app better, with T-Life recently getting an AI assistant.
Despite the digital push, T-Mobile hasn't left users to fend for themselves. Its Customer Care staff is still available for queries that the app cannot resolve, demonstrating a hybrid approach to customer service.
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