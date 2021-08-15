Pixel 5a has the biggest battery of any Google Pixel phone yet, component images reveal

Pixel 5a has the biggest battery of any Google Pixel phone yet, component images reveal0
Multiple sources have said that Google will release the Pixel 5a later this month. The budget device isn't expected to be much different from the Pixel 4a 5G, both in terms of design and specs. In February, we saw CAD-based renders of the phone, and today, Android Police has posted images of components that are being sent to repair stores ahead of the launch.
The outlet also says that the Pixel 5a will pack a 4,680mAh battery, the biggest ever in a Pixel phone. Per an earlier leak, the Pixel 5a will cost $450 and it will be released on August 26. According to today's report, the phone will be announced on August 17. It will only be available in the US and Japan.
The device will reportedly be powered by the same Snapdragon 765G SoC that fuels the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. It will allegedly feature a 6.4-inches screen and might inherit Pixel 5's camera. The phone will only come in black and it will be IP67 rated.
