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iPad mini-like wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 leaks in survey as the perfect answer to the iPhone Fold

The wider Fold 8 may have been leaked by Samsung.

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Galaxy Z Fold 7 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Samsung's survey on foldable form factors may have given away the design of its rumored second Galaxy Z Fold 8, SammyGuru reports. The South Korean giant's second foldable model is believed to be an iPhone Fold rival.

The fresh images hint at an iPad-like shape for the mystery Fold 8 variant, rather than the square display mentioned in earlier leaks.

The device doesn't look like the Fold 7



A Samsung survey suggests the company is contemplating a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 design. | SammyGuru

Next year, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 follow-ups, Samsung is also expected to launch a second, wider book-style foldable. A recent Samsung survey included renderings of a Galaxy Z Fold-style handset with a noticeably different design from the Fold 7, possibly giving us a glimpse of the new model.



The images show a foldable phone that looks more like a tablet when unfurled than the current Fold 7. When folded, it also doesn't resemble a regular smartphone, unlike the Fold 7. Instead, the device looks wider and shorter, closer to the design of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

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Samsung does not allude to the Fold 8 in its survey, suggesting it might be testing the waters for now.

Fending off threats from Apple


wide fold 8
Previously leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 renders. | Image Credit - Ice Universe

South Korean outlet ET News reported in September that Samsung intends to release a new, wider Fold model next year, which would be shorter vertically but longer horizontally.

The new model is rumored to feature an outer screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and an inner display with an 18:18 ratio. For reference, the Fold 7 has a 21:9 cover display and a 20:18 inner display.

The images in the survey don't line up perfectly with those rumors, which hint at a square inner screen. Regardless, it does suggest that Samsung is exploring new designs.

The second Fold 8 model will reportedly be a direct response to Apple's first foldable phone, which is expected to debut later this year alongside the iPhone 18 Pro. The foldable iPhone is likely to have a short and wide design, similar to the iPad mini.

Interestingly, the renders in today's leak look closer to the iPad mini than the previously rumored device with a square 18:18 aspect ratio.

Which 2026 foldable would you consider buying?
Fold 7 successor.
28.14%
Wide Fold 8.
46.56%
iPhone Fold.
16.47%
Other.
8.83%
668 Votes

What to expect?


Given the state of rumors, it's hard to say which design Samsung will settle on, though it's important to remember that the survey images don't necessarily mean anything. What we can be fairly certain about, however, is that the Fold 8 will be accompanied by another model aimed at customers who don't find the design of the Fold 7 appealing.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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