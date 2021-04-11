The global chip shortage has finally hit Apple
The global chip shortage has been affecting car and truck industries as well as the smartphone sector, and has been a key factor in the shortage of PS5 and gaming graphics cards. This crisis is unfortunately predicted to last well into next year.
Apple's secret has been its forward thinking: early on, Apple secured up to 80% of TSMC (the world's biggest smartphone chip foundry) 5-nanometer chip production for this year, leaving its competitors struggling to divvy up production between the remaining foundries' capacity. TSMC recently announced an investment of $100B into expanding its facilities over the next 3 years, in an effort to remedy the current chip shortage. However, it will be a long process before this can provide any real relief to the situation.
As a result of the delay, Apple has pushed back a portion of [MacBook and iPad] component orders...
Even after all the precautionary steps Apple has taken, a Nikkei report (via The Verge) reveals that this tech giant, too, has finally succumbed to the effects of the global chip shortage. In particular, the devices impacted are the MacBook and iPad at the moment.
In MacBook production, "the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly" is currently suffering a delay. On the other hand, a lack of iPad displays and related components are to blame for slowed production of the iPad. It's unspecified whether a particular model is affected, or all of them.
There is also no information on whether this will impact the launch of the awaited iPad mini 6 or the iPad Pro 2021, which are set for release this year.
We can rest easy knowing that at least production of Apple's true signature device—the iPhone—doesn't appear in any danger yet, and we can expect the tech giant to continue delivering with its cutting-edge smartphones following Apple's record flagship sales in the U.S. in 2020.