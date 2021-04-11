The global chip shortage has finally hit Apple





The global chip shortage has been affecting car and truck industries as well as the smartphone sector, and has been a key factor in the shortage of PS5 and gaming graphics cards. This crisis is unfortunately predicted to last well into next year





Huawei, Until now, Apple has been steps ahead of everyone and insofar seemed immune to the shortage affecting its competitors. Samsung Xiaomi , and others have spoken out or taken measures as a consequence, while Apple stayed mum and raked in $111B in the fall of 2020—an all-time high score for the company.













via The Verge ) reveals that this tech giant, too, has finally succumbed to the effects of the global chip shortage. In particular, the devices impacted are the MacBook and iPad at the moment. Even after all the precautionary steps Apple has taken, a Nikkei report ) reveals that this tech giant, too, has finally succumbed to the effects of the global chip shortage. In particular, the devices impacted are the MacBook and iPad at the moment.





In MacBook production, "the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly" is currently suffering a delay. On the other hand, a lack of iPad displays and related components are to blame for slowed production of the iPad. It's unspecified whether a particular model is affected, or all of them.





















The IT industry, for one, saw an unprecedented surge as people stayed home with consumer electronics providing their only source of entertainment. (In hindsight, it shouldn't have been so unprecedented: if you have no other choice but to stay home, wouldn't you play video games all day too?)