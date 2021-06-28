Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip Lite is 'not happening', but the Z Flip 3 5G should be affordable enough





Altogether cancelled or merely delayed?









Of course, "never" is an extremely strong word for the tech industry as a whole and the smartphone market in particular, so you shouldn't be surprised if Samsung does end up releasing a watered-down variant of its purportedly high-end Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sometime next year.









More importantly (and more encouragingly), Young is today adding fuel to a fire started all the way back in November 2020 , claiming that the aforementioned 5G-enabled Z Flip 3 model will likely be priced "where Flip Lite would have been."





According to a more recent report, you're looking at spending as little as $959 starting in late August on a handset pretty much guaranteed to add 120Hz refresh rate technology to the OG Z Flip 's 6.7-inch foldable main display while expanding the secondary screen from 1.1 to 1.9 inches.





Incredibly enough, the inexpensive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is also expected to pack a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, making it virtually impossible for a Z Flip Lite model to strike a good balance between power and affordability of its own.





After all, foldable devices are still fairly tricky (and costly) to manufacture in large numbers, which means the profit margin on an ultra-affordable Galaxy Z Flip Lite probably wouldn't have justified Samsung's effort. But foldables are likely to expand to more price segments... eventually, which is why a 2022 Z Flip 3 Lite (or Z Flip 3 FE) is clearly not to be ruled out as a possibility.

Could the Galaxy S21 FE 5G suffer the same fate?









But the premature death of the Z Flip Lite makes us fear the S21 FE may arrive even later than late this year given that the two's production problems are allegedly caused by the same highly publicized chip shortage









This is clearly an extremely serious situation threatening to impact the normal release schedule of companies as diverse as Samsung, Google , and Apple , but at least for the time being, we remain optimistic about the perspectives of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.









SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

