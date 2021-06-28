$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple

Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent

Iskra Petrova
By
Jun 28, 2021, 7:16 AM
0
Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent
We’re just a couple of months away from the iPhone 13’s unveiling in September (rumored) and now DigiTimes reports that Cupertino is preparing for the iPhone 13 production, starting with the components orders for the new iPhone lineup.

Sources from Taiwan state Apple has now started ordering components for the iPhone 13


The company Cyntec, which manufactures power chokes for iPhones, could actually see a revenue increase of up to 25% this year from last year, thanks to orders from Apple, indicate DigiTimes sources.

The manufacturer also expects more orders to come in the third quarter of 2021, as over 50% of the iPhone 13s that will be manufactured will need to support 5G mmWave technology. And this connection technology requires more power chokes and other inductors so that it can work.

Apple allegedly starting its orders for iPhone 13 components could corroborate our expectations that the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled in September, as happens every year (well, apart from 2020, there, the iPhone 12 unveiling had to be postponed to October).

The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring slight design changes over the 12 (well, not big redesign or anything drastic is expected in the design department right now), with major improvements in the camera department, and possibly a fast 120Hz display refresh rate for the Pro models.

