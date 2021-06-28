Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent

Apple reportedly starts making orders for iPhone 13 components; production start imminent0
Sources from Taiwan state Apple has now started ordering components for the iPhone 13
The company Cyntec, which manufactures power chokes for iPhones, could actually see a revenue increase of up to 25% this year from last year, thanks to orders from Apple, indicate DigiTimes sources.
Apple allegedly starting its orders for iPhone 13 components could corroborate our expectations that the iPhone 13 series will be unveiled in September, as happens every year (well, apart from 2020, there, the iPhone 12 unveiling had to be postponed to October).
