The Google Pixel 4a is official: 5.8-inch display and flagship camera for $349

A small phone with a powerful Snapdragon chipset



One of the best cameras in the midrange segment

Most midrange smartphones these days feature good cameras at best. The Google Pixel 4a switches things up by borrowing the amazing f/1.7 12.2-megapixel sensor used on the flagship Pixel 4 and



The results won’t be quite as impressive due to the different chipset and image signal processor. But Google has some brilliant software and the results shouldn’t be too different, which means the Pixel 4a may well have one of the best cameras in the midrange segments.



It even supports Google’s Portrait Mode and Night Sight function, which is backed up by optical image stabilization, for stunning photos in low-light situations. Those of you interested in video will be pleased to hear the Pixel 4a supports 4K recording at 30fps and 1080p video at up to 120Fps.



The camera in question sits alongside an LED flash inside a square camera bump on the plastic rear panel. Google has positioned a capacity fingerprint scanner and its ‘G’ logo on the back of the phone too.



The internal package is completed by an impressive 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. Google has added the Titan M security chip and a 3,140mAh battery complete with 18W fast charging support too.



Google Pixel 4a price, pre-orders, and release date

The 128GB Google Pixel 4a is available to pre-order right now via the Google Store and other partnering retailers such as Best Buy for only $349 in the United States. That means the smartphone undercuts both the original 64GB Google Pixel 3A and the 64GB iPhone SE (2020) by an impressive $50.

As for pricing worldwide, the Google Pixel 4a retails at £349 in the UK and €389 in Europe, making it £50 and €10 cheaper than its predecessor. Pre-orders in the UK start September 10 ahead of shipments on October 1.





As for pricing worldwide, the Google Pixel 4a retails at £349 in the UK and €389 in Europe, making it £50 and €10 cheaper than its predecessor. Pre-orders in the UK start September 10 ahead of shipments on October 1.