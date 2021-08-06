Pixel 5a: Google's flagship killer might kill the Pixel 6 instead

Google Pixel 5A specs: Kinda Big, Mostly Black, Definitely Water-resistant

Color: Mostly Black

Display: 6.4-inch, 60Hz – forced 90Hz (we assume this means a 90Hz variable refresh rate for saving battery life)

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

Battery: 4650mAh

Wireless charging: No

RAM: 6GB

IP67 water and dust-resistant

Google Pixel 5A: If Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 had a baby

















The biggest screen across the lineup (until the Pixel 6 Pro comes out)

The biggest battery across the lineup (as of now)

Apart from that, it’s basically a fusion of the



Google Pixel 5A availability: New Pixel, but same old Google



Even Samsung and home-grown Sony are struggling to stay relevant in this market. But, fine… Let’s assume Google believes it’s worth a shot. Why only Japan? What about Europe? South America? Other parts of Asia?



The availability situation over at Google has never been exactly amazing, as the Pixel 5 launched in nine countries. The Pixel 6 series is initially expected to launch in only



Google Pixel 5A: Party in the USA… and Tokyo



If you are based in the US (hello!) or Japan (arigato!), then I guess this paragraph is for you...

It even raises the question: "Is Google trying to kill its own flagship Pixel 6?!". The Pixel 6 promises a new era of the Google flagship experience thanks to Tensor. However, it's going to be an expensive phone, which will share quite a few things with the Pixel 5A that's expected to cost half as much...





In the end...



We are confused...

We are confused about why Google decides to launch a phone that’s pretty similar to the Pixel 5, instead of just lower its price with the launch of the Pixel 6 (you know - like Apple does every year). We are confused with Google’s decision to launch the Pixel 5A in only two markets (and again - why Japan?). We are confused about whether Google makes phones to sell or to… show off?!

However, if you happen to live in the US or Japan, you’ll definitely have one more great option to consider in case you can’t afford the upcoming Pixel 6 or in case you just want a great mid-range device. If you live elsewhere… Better luck next time. However, if you happen to live in the US or Japan, you’ll definitely have one more great option to consider in case you can’t afford the upcoming Pixel 6 or in case you just want a great mid-range device. If you live elsewhere… Better luck next time.





There's a chance Google might eventually start selling the Pixel 5A in more regions of the world, but we wouldn't bet on that.

