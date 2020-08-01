Google Pixel 4a detailed in full before launch: specs, cameras, price, availability
Leaked Google Pixel 4a press renders
After several months of waiting, the midrange Google Pixel 4a is now only two days away from being announced. But thanks to Ishan Agarwal and an anonymous new tipster, there is now little reason to pay attention on Monday.
The Google Pixel 4a is cheaper than the Apple iPhone SE
Leaked billboard campaigns revealed that Google initially hoped to offer the Pixel 4a for $399 in the United States. Following countless delays and the launch of Apple’s popular $399 iPhone SE, though, Google has switched strategy.
The company now plans to sell the smartphone for only $349 in the United States at launch. And to further incentivize customers, the Google Pixel 4a will arrive equipped with an impressive 128GB of internal storage as standard rather than 64GB.
Unfortunately, not everybody in the world will be able to get their hands on the new midrange device. The flagship Pixel series has only ever been available in a handful of countries, but the Pixel 4a will be even harder to come by.
Google only has plans to sell the smartphone in Just Black to customers based in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. There is no word on when sales will commence, but it shouldn’t be too long after the announcement on Monday, August 3. It could even be the same day or week, after all, this device has been ready for months.
That results in an overall size of 144x69.4x8.2mm for the smartphone and a weight of 143g. Those numbers make it smaller than the Google Pixel 3a (151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm) but bigger than the 2020 iPhone SE (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm).
Accompanying everything mentioned above is the upper-midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. That chipset has previously been used inside the Poco X2 and certain variants of the Samsung Galaxy A71.
A compact display and a good Snapdragon chipset
For that money, customers will also be gaining access to a 5.8-inch punch-hole OLED display complete with a Full-HD+ resolution. Google has integrated support for its Always-On Display and Now Playing features too.
As you’d expect from any Google smartphone, stock Android 10 is to be expected straight out of the box. Of course, the company will most likely promise 3 years of major updates, which means Android 11, Android 12, and Android 13 upgrades should be made available.
Other details include the presence of a 3,140mAh battery backed up by 18W fast charging. A dual speaker system and the Titan M security chip are included too.
The Google Pixel 4a is fitted with the same 12.2-megapixel main camera that graced the flagship Pixel 4 series last year. It boasts an f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, and dual pixel phase detection autofocus.
Google has not cut corners with the camera
