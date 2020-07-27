Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time

Motorola Android 5G

Joshua Swingle
Jul 27, 2020, 11:57 AM
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the world last week, but pretty soon it could face some fierce competition. Newly leaked images courtesy of Evan Blass have revealed what its next competitor, the Motorola Razr (2020) 5G, will look like for the first time.

A sleeker design complete with a smaller chin


Codenamed 'Motorola Odyssey' and set to be marketed as the Motorola Razr (2020) when it launches later this year, the leaked foldable smartphone builds upon the nostalgia that made the 2019 version so unique by adopting a similar form factor. 

To better compete with Samsung and any other companies that may be looking at entering the segment, though, Motorola has made some subtle yet very important changes to the design that make it look much sleeker.

The internal display, for example, now appears to be much bigger despite once again measuring it at 6.2-inches. The thinner bezels can be thanked for that – Motorola has extended the panel towards the very top of the phone while choosing to retain the unique notch.

Efforts have been made to reduce the massive chin below the screen as well. It's still very much noticeable, as it arguably should be on a Razr device, but Motorola has removed the capacitive fingerprint scanner from the area this time around.

The scanner has presumably been replaced with either an in-screen alternative or one that's embedded inside the side-mounted power button. Admittedly, the latter does seem a bit small for that, but it can't be seen in detail so nothing can be said for certain at this stage.

The external display isn't any bigger either


The Motorola Razr 2019 already had a pretty big external display and it seems Motorola was fully aware of that. It appears to have made no changes to its size, but the accompanying camera setup has been updated a little.

Acting as the main camera is presumably the sensor that sits inside the visible bump. That is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter and reportedly accompanies a second 20-megapixel shooter, which seems to sit outside of the bump.

On the software side of things, Motorola is planning to pre-install Android 10. That is unsurprising because Android 11 isn't yet available, but it also means that new features for the secondary panel aren't' guaranteed.

