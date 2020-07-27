Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to the world last week, but pretty soon it could face some fierce competition. Newly leaked images courtesy of Evan Blass have revealed what its next competitor, the Motorola Razr (2020) 5G, will look like for the first time.
A sleeker design complete with a smaller chin
Codenamed 'Motorola Odyssey' and set to be marketed as the Motorola Razr (2020) when it launches later this year, the leaked foldable smartphone builds upon the nostalgia that made the 2019 version so unique by adopting a similar form factor.
The internal display, for example, now appears to be much bigger despite once again measuring it at 6.2-inches. The thinner bezels can be thanked for that – Motorola has extended the panel towards the very top of the phone while choosing to retain the unique notch.
The scanner has presumably been replaced with either an in-screen alternative or one that's embedded inside the side-mounted power button. Admittedly, the latter does seem a bit small for that, but it can't be seen in detail so nothing can be said for certain at this stage.
The external display isn't any bigger either
The Motorola Razr 2019 already had a pretty big external display and it seems Motorola was fully aware of that. It appears to have made no changes to its size, but the accompanying camera setup has been updated a little.
Acting as the main camera is presumably the sensor that sits inside the visible bump. That is said to be a 48-megapixel shooter and reportedly accompanies a second 20-megapixel shooter, which seems to sit outside of the bump.
On the software side of things, Motorola is planning to pre-install Android 10. That is unsurprising because Android 11 isn't yet available, but it also means that new features for the secondary panel aren't' guaranteed.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Motorola Razr 2 5G (9 updates)
-
Now reading
27 July Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
-
2 July Latest Motorola Razr 5G leak reiterates old rumors, gives some new info as well
-
18 June New rumor crushes our hopes of seeing the 5G Motorola Razr 2 released in 2020
-
17 June The Motorola Razr 2 with 5G could come even earlier than previously anticipated
-
4 June The Motorola Razr 2 5G will catch up to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip in a key area