Google Pixel 4a/4a XL rumor round-up: Release date, price, specs, camera rumors



Design & Display







No surprises here — the Pixel 4a-series will most certainly retain the same general design of the existing Pixel 4 lineup, but with one pretty important difference. Instead of glass, we are likely to see plastic Pixels once again in early 2020. It is highly likely that if the Pixel 4a and 4a XL come in the same color variations as the Pixel 4-series, they will also retain the material finishes at the rear. The Clearly White model, as well as the limited edition Oh So Orange, have the matte finish with a frosted look and a soft grip. The Just Black model, on the other hand, would probably be glossier. These properties are completely achievable with plastic, so the new Pixels would mostly feel like the more premium devices at a lower weight.





We don't expect any notches on the Pixel 4a or Pixel 4a XL at all — they will most likely look just like the 4 and 4 XL.





Speaking of colors, black and white are a given, but the others are a bit more tricky. As you might remember, the Pixel 3a-series were also available in Purple-ish, while the Pixel 4-series also comes in Oh So Orange. So what all of that has to do with the Pixel 4a-series? It means that when it comes to the "wildcard" color, Google seemingly has lots of options — purple, orange, green, and why not red? Our guess is as good as yours at this point.





Another important thing to consider is that the Pixel 4a and 4a XL are quite likely getting headphone jacks. This was the big surprise with the 3a series, which was the first Google phone to sport the extincting jack since... the original Pixels.









Display size is likely remaining similar to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL — 5.6 inches for the smaller and 6.0 inches for the larger device. OLED is most likely remaining the display tech of choice for the Pixel 4a series, but the 90Hz refresh rate is quite unlikely to be making an appearance. After all, it's one of the signature features of the premium Pixel 4-series, thus probably remaining an exclusive feature of the Pixel 4 series.





Performance





In terms of performance, the Pixel 4a series will certainly use a lower-tier chipset than the Snadragon 855 that powers the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. As a reminder, the Pixel 3a came with the Snapdragon 670 processor and 4GB of RAM, so we expect the Pixel 4a series to be powered by a chipset of the same grade. Prime candidates are the Snapdragon 730/730G or the Snapdragon 765/765G, which also come with integrated 5G modems. We doubt that the Pixel 4a would come with 5G support, so the Snapdragon 765 is less likely to power the whole shebang.



In terms of storage, we expect at least 64GB of storage in the base version of the phone, though it would be very nice if Google puts 128GB of native storage. As a reminder, it's not possible to expand the storage via a microSD card slot and you have to squeeze into the supplied native storage.





Features

All Pixel 4-exclusive software features are extremely likely to make their way to the Pixel 4a/4a XL. Things like Live Captions, Google Assistant 2.0, the Astrophotography mode and many others are very likely to arrive on the upcoming troopers. What about the Soli-powered face unlock feature? Remains to be seen, but chances are that it will come alongside with the gimmicky Motion Sense navigation.







Camera



On the topic of cameras, we expect the Pixel 4a to closely mimic the Pixel 4 in terms of the, ahem, camera "island" at the back, but also in hardware, features, and general image quality. We expect the Pixel 4’s square camera module to carry on to the Pixel 4a, along with the 12.2MP standard lens, the 16MP telephoto lens, the hyperspectral sensor for collecting additional data, the dedicated mic, and the flash module. No wide-angle lens here, but Super Res Zoom will likely make up for it. Night Sight will also be present, and hopefully, the astrophotography mode will be on deck as well.



Here are the full Pixel 4 camera specs:



Google Pixel 4 vs Google Pixel 4 XL Camera Rear Dual camera Dual camera Main camera



12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels



12.2 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Features Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Specifications Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 28 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm Second camera 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Features Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Telephoto, Optical image stabilization, Phase-detection autofocus Specifications Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 45 mm; Pixel size: 1 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (240 fps) Features Optical image stabilization, Time-lapse video, Digital image stabilization Optical image stabilization, Time-lapse video, Digital image stabilization Front 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Video capture 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps) 1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)



Generally, we didn't notice any big differences in image quality between the Pixel 3 and 3a series. Aside from the slightly longer processing time, you could expect similar images to come out of both phones. The Pixel 3a was just as good as the Pixel 3, and we certainly expect the same out of the Pixel 4a in comparison with the Pixel 4.









Here are the full Pixel 4 camera specs:Generally, we didn't notice any big differences in image quality between the Pixel 3 and 3a series. Aside from the slightly longer processing time, you could expect similar images to come out of both phones. The Pixel 3a was just as good as the Pixel 3, and we certainly expect the same out of the Pixel 4a in comparison with the Pixel 4.

Price, release date, availability





The Pixel 3a started at $399, while the 3a XL cost $479 at launch. Boy, we sure do hope that Google doesn't stray away from this pricing tier, as it would make the Pixel 4a and 4a XL exceptional additions to the upper mid-range market, where they'll be able to punch way above their weight, especially in terms of camera quality. Hopefully, the Pixel 4a series will remain just as affordable as its predecessors from 2019.





In terms of release date, the upcoming Pixels will most likely get unveiled before the upcoming Google I/O 2020 dev summit. The official dates for the latter are not official yet, but as any other year, we suppose that Google I/O will take place sometime in May 2020. The Pixel 4a and 4a XL will certainly be released beforehand, probably in the very beginning of May 2020. Of course, there's always the possibility for a different release date, but we don't really expect surprises here.





We expect the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a to be available across all major US carriers, but we don't know if the devices will be available in more countries across the globe.