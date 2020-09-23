Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Google 5G

Pixel 4a (5G) will have more in common with Pixel 5 than Pixel 4a per leaked specs sheet

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 23, 2020, 6:13 PM
Pixel 4a (5G) will have more in common with Pixel 5 than Pixel 4a per leaked specs sheet
Key Pixel 4a (5G) specs have leaked already, and today pretty much everything else has been laid bare, thanks to the German website which revealed Pixel 5 specs not too long ago.

The report backs up claims that said the Pixel 4a (5G) would have a 6.2 inch OLED display, adding that it will offer a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It will probably feature an 8MP selfie camera that will be housed in a punch hole cutout. It is also expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. 

The phone will likely have a sizeable chin and the display will be protected by the Gorilla Glass 3, which is several generations old at this point.

The latest report joins a series of other leaks that say the forthcoming phone will sport the Snapdragon 765G, which will be mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The publication claims that the Pixel 4a (5G) will get the Sony IMX355 sensor for the main camera. It has a pixel size of 1.4 micrometers and a resolution of 12.2MP. It also offers dual-pixel phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilization.

The main sensor will supposedly be paired with a 16MP ultra wide angle module with a 107-degree field of view.

A 3,885mAh battery is apparently tasked with keeping the lights on, and it will support 18W charging via a USB Type-C port. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is presumably staying and the phone will have two stereo speakers. The handset will probably have a plastic body and it will not be water or dust resistant.

It goes without saying that the Pixel 4a (5G) will come pre-installed with Android 11. The phone will cost $499 in the US and probably €499 in Europe

Alleged Pixel 4a (5G) specs sure ring a bell


If the specs sound familiar, don't be surprised. The Pixel 4a (5G) sounds like a rehashed Pixel 5 with a few changes.

To jog your memory,  the Pixel 5 is expected to come with the same chip that will power the Pixel 4a (5G), but it will offer 8GB of RAM, which should make it a hair faster. The two phones will also likely have the same camera specs.

The Pixel 5 will also have a 90Hz display with the sturdier Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top, and will probably flaunt a metal and glass body.

The leaked specs sheet also shows it will have a larger 4,080mAh battery with compatibility for wireless and reverse charging. The Pixel 5 will probably be IP68 rated and it is also expected to be lighter than the Pixel 4a (5G).

Needless to say, there isn't anything substantial setting the two phones apart, save maybe for the 90Hz screen and a larger battery with support for wireless charging.

Per recent reports, the phone will be priced between $649 and $699 and we will get to see it on September 30.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$350 $435
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

